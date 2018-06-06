Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BlackBerry KEY2 Price, Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch

 
, 06 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BlackBerry KEY2 Price, Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Highlights

  • BlackBerry KEY2 price and specifications surfaced online
  • It is set to debut on June 7 at an event in New York City
  • The handset will be the successor to the BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry KEY2 specifications and price details have emerged online ahead of its formal debut that is scheduled in New York City for Wednesday, June 7. The new BlackBerry model, which will be the successor to the BlackBerry KEYone, appeared on Geekbench in the past that highlighted its benchmark results. BlackBerry also last month released a teaser video to give a glimpse of the upcoming handset. The teaser confirmed that the new offering will come with a full QWERTY keyboard and a touch-supported display as well as have a metal frame and a dual rear camera setup.

None other than reputed tipster Evan Blass has leaked the specifications and price details of the BlackBerry KEY2. The source also posted few renders through his widely popular Twitter account to show what's new in BlackBerry's latest offering. The renders highlight the touch and type form factor of the upcoming smartphone and detail its premium design. On the back, there is a textured panel that seems to have a rubberised finish. This also enlightens the dual rear camera setup as well as the BlackBerry logo that comes in silver colour. The front of the smartphone has the regular BlackBerry-style keyboard and the touchscreen panel.

In terms of specifications, the list leaked by Blass shows that the BlackBerry KEY2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 4.5-inch full-HD (1080x1620 pixels) IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Further, the dual rear camera setup is found to have two 12-megapixel sensors - one of which has an f/1.8 aperture, 79.3-degree lens, while the other one sports an f/2.6 aperture, 50-degree lens. There is also dual-tone LED flash, and the handset has HDR and 4K video recording support. Also, the new model includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera with full-HD (1080p) video recording support.

The BlackBerry KEY2 is spotted to have 64GB and 128GB storage options that both will be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the handset has FM radio, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board, as per the leaked sheet, include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor embedded under the spacebar key. Besides, it packs a 3500mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and measures 151.4x71.8x8.5mm.

Specification-wise, the BlackBerry KEY2 does have a bunch of upgrades over last year's BlackBerry KEYone. The new model, however, has the same display panel that featured on its predecessor.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Blass noted that the BlackBerry KEY2 will be available in the US with a starting price tag of $649 (approximately Rs. 43,400). This is notably higher than the price of the BlackBerry KEYone that was launched in the US at $549 (around Rs. 36,700).

We need to wait until the official launch to understand the availability of the BlackBerry KEY2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

BlackBerry KEY2

BlackBerry KEY2

Display4.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1620 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
Further reading: BlackBerry
Moto Z3 Play Mentioned in Moto Voice Update Ahead of Launch
PlayStation Countdown to E3 2018: How to Watch and What to Expect
BlackBerry KEY2 Price, Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
  2. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  3. Jio 4G Download Speeds Continue to Dip in April 2018, TRAI Data Shows
  4. Redmi 6 Series Launch Date Is June 12, Xiaomi Confirms on Weibo
  5. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  6. Amazon India Celebrates Fifth Anniversary by Offering Cashback
  7. LG Q Stylus Series With 6.2-Inch Displays, Up to 4GB RAM Launched
  8. Moto G6 Review
  9. Airtel Upgrades Rs. 399 Recharge to Offer 2.4GB Data a Day
  10. Moto Z3 Play Launch Expected Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.