BlackBerry KEY2 is the latest smartphone to come from licensee TCL, and it was launched at an event held in New York on Thursday. The smartphone offers a Series 7 aluminium alloy frame, a textured diamond grip back panel, and a claimed two-day battery life. The first BlackBerry-branded smartphone to sport a dual camera setup takes advantage by incorporating features such as portrait mode and optical zoom. Apart from that, its physical QWERTY keyboard comes with certain intelligent shortcuts helping users launch apps and activate commands with the press of a single key.

BlackBerry KEY2 price, availability

BlackBerry KEY2 price has been set at $649 (roughly Rs. 43,800) in the US and will start shipping globally sometime later this month. It will be made available in Black and Grey colour options. Considering its predecessor, the BlackBerry KEYone, was launched in India, we can expect the KEY2 also to be arrive in the country sometime later this year.

BlackBerry KEY2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) BlackBerry KEY2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 4.5-inch full-HD (1080x1620 pixels) with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 433ppi and 24-bit colour depth. The handset is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, combined with 6GB of RAM.

As for camera specifications, the BlackBerry KEY2 sports a horizontal dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel rear sensors that include Dual Tone LED flash, HDR, 4K video recording at 30FPS, and dual PDAF. The primary sensor has a FoV (Field of View) of 79.3 degrees and an f/1.8 aperture, while the secondary sensor has a 50-degree FoV and f/2.6 aperture. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel fixed focus with screen flash and full-HD video recording.

The smartphone comes in 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the BlackBerry KEY2 include 4G LTE (on both SIM cards), Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C. A 3500mAh battery powers in the internals from underneath the hood. Sensors onboard the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, hall effect sensor, fingerprint sensor (on spacebar key), magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the BlackBerry KEY2 are 151.4x71.8x8.5mm and weight is 168 grams.