NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • BlackBerry KEY2 LE With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

BlackBerry KEY2 LE With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

, 31 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BlackBerry KEY2 LE With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE price has been set at $399 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant in the US

Highlights

  • The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is a toned down version of KEY2
  • The base variant starts at $399
  • It will be made available starting next month

After reports of a toned-down variant of the BlackBerry KEY2 from earlier this month, the BlackBerry licensee TCL Communication has put all rumours to rest by launching the KEY2 LE at IFA 2018 in Berlin. Key highlights include a Snapdragon 636 SoC, a QWERTY keyboard, a fingerprint sensor mounted on the space bar, and a full-HD+ panel. Thanks to a slower processor, less RAM, and lower battery capacity, BlackBerry has been able to lower the pricing compared to the KEY2. Let's get into the pricing, availability, and specifications of the newly launched BlackBerry KEY2 LE.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE price, availability

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE price has been set at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,300) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant in the US. It also gets other global price tags of EUR 399, GBP 349, and CAD 519. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at $449 (around Rs. 31,900), EUR 429, GBP 399, and CAD 579. The phone will be made available in markets including Canada, France, Germany, UAE, UK, and the US starting next month. It has been launched in Atomic, Champagne, and Slate colour options.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

The single/ dual-SIM BlackBerry KEY2 LE runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 4.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x1620 pixels) IPS LCD panel with 3:2 aspect ratio, pixel density of 434ppi, and 24-bit colour depth. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE sports a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with f/2.4 aperture, coupled with dual tone LED flash. On the front, the BlackBerry smartphone bears an 8-megapixel fixed focus with LCD selfie flash and full-HD recording. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C with OTG.

Sensors on board the BlackBerry KEY2 LE include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor on the spacebar, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 18W Quick Charge 3.0. Dimensions of the smartphone are 150.25x71.8x8.35mm and weight is 156 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE

BlackBerry KEY2 LE

Display4.00-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1620 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: BlackBerry, IFA 2018
Microsoft Now Requires US Suppliers to Offer 12 Weeks of Parental Leave
Red Dead Redemption 2 Limited-Edition Collectibles Announced
BlackBerry KEY2 LE With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A India Launch Set for September 5
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus Review
  3. The First Snapdragon 850-Powered Laptop Has a Battery Life of 25 Hours
  4. Apple Sends Invites for 2018 iPhone Event on September 12
  5. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  6. NASA Says Water Spotted at Jupiter's Great Red Spot
  7. Vodafone's New Rs. 597 Recharge With Unlimited Calls Takes on Jio, Airtel
  8. BlackBerry KEY2 LE With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Flipkart Finance, Flipkart Finance EMI Payment Options Spotted
  10. Poco Launcher Now Available in Beta on Google Play Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.