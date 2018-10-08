Optiemus Infracom, which manufactures and distributes BlackBerry-branded handsets, on Monday said the recently launched KEY2 LE smartphone will be available in the country exclusively on Amazon.in from October 12. To recall, the toned-down model of the BlackBerry KEY2 was launched by TCL back in August at IFA 2018. Said to be designed for "physical keyboard enthusiasts", the KEY2 LE comes with the iconic BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard. The other key highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo, dual rear cameras, 4.5-inch, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom, said, "Security and privacy are becoming priorities in our data-dependent world and at Optiemus, we are committed to offering our customers a trustworthy mobile experience. We are delighted to launch the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, further strengthening our portfolio of the most secure smartphones in the country." Here's a look at the price in India, availability, and specifications of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE price in India

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE price in India has been set at Rs. 29,990. It will be available exclusively via Amazon India site, starting October 12. Notably, the smartphone will also ship in a Space Blue colour variant. Interested customers can use 'Notify Me' option on Amazon which will starts in the first week of November. To recall, the price of BlackBerry KEY2 LE during its launch was set at $449 (roughly Rs. 31,900) in the US. It was launched in Atomic, Champagne, and Slate colour options.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone sports a 4.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x1620 pixels) IPS LCD display with 3:2 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 434ppi. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE is equipped with a horizontally positioned dual rear camera setup. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, paired with dual tone LED flash. The new BlackBerry handset comes with an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera with LCD selfie flash and full-HD recording.

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE packs 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio, and USB Type-C with OTG. Additionally, sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor on the spacebar, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Under the hood, the BlackBerry KEY2 is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 support. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 150.25x71.8x8.35mm and weighs 156 grams.