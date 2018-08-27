NDTV Gadgets360.com

BlackBerry KEY2 LE or KEY2 Lite Teased Ahead of Launch

, 27 August 2018
BlackBerry KEY2 LE or KEY2 Lite Teased Ahead of Launch

BlackBerry IFA 2018 launch event is slated for August 30

Highlights

  • TCL is set for its IFA 2018 event on August 30
  • It is expected to launch the toned-down version of BlackBerry KEY2
  • The company teased the smartphone's textured back on Twitter

BlackBerry brand licensee TCL Communications is all set to host its launch event ahead of IFA on August 30. Ahead of the event, the company has started releasing teasers to build hype around its next bog product. Its new teaser shows the upcoming smartphone's back panel, revealing that it may be textured for better gripping. TCL is widely expected to launch the BlackBerry KEY2 LE or BlackBerry KEY2 Lite smartphone at the event, a cheaper and more toned-down version of the flagship BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone launched earlier this year.

The teaser has been released by the verified BlackBerry Mobile Twitter handle, with the caption, "Almost time for a new introduction #IFA18." The teaser shows the back of the smartphone equipped with the BlackBerry logo and the textured finish, similar to the one seen on BlackBerry KEY2. We also spotted the three buttons on the right edge of the smartphone, again, similar to the one seen on the KEY2 smartphone.

The teaser lends weight to the rumour that a KEY2 variant is incoming, wherein the design may remain the same, but the specs may see some slashing, to equip the package with a reasonable price tag. Speculation is rife that the company is set to launch the BlackBerry KEY2 Lite or the BlackBerry KEY2 LE smartphone.

The KEY2 LE, in particular, was leaked in renders fairly recently, and TCL is largely expected to launch this toned-down version of the KEY2 on August 30. The keyboard on this variant will be similar to the one seen on the KEYone last year, and will not have the trackpad functionality. It is however, expected to retain the shortcut button on the KEY2, and the teaser seems to confirm that as well.

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is tipped to sport a 4.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x1620 pixels) LCD panel, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage options, two cameras at the back (a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens), a 3,000mAh battery, 150.25x71.8x8.35mm dimensions, and be 156 grams heavy.

The KEY2 Lite was also leaked earlier, and it could be possible that the toned-down version may be the KEY2 Lite and not KEY2 LE. It is expected to come in Red, Blue, and Copper colour options and sport a plastic body. Only the August 30 event will tell whether the KEY2 LE or the KEY2 LIte variant is launched, or a completely different smartphone altogether is unveiled.






 
 

Oppo F9 Pro
