NDTV Gadgets360.com

BlackBerry KEY2 LE Leaked Design Renders, Specifications Suggest Toned-Down KEY2

, 11 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BlackBerry KEY2 LE Leaked Design Renders, Specifications Suggest Toned-Down KEY2

Photo Credit: Android Police

Design renders of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE reveal a keyboard design similar to the one on the KEYone.

Highlights

  • The KEY2 was announced in India last month
  • The development has been reported by Android Police
  • Pricing and availability details are not known yet

BlackBerry KEY2 was announced in India late last month at an event held in New Delhi. A refresh over last year's BlackBerry KEYone, the KEY2 comes with an upgraded keyboard, dual rear cameras, and better internals. However, it seems the Canadian brand is not looking to stop there. A new report has surfaced that suggests a toned-down variant of the KEY2 flagship, the KEY2 LE might be making its way to the market soon. Design renders and specifications of the phone have been outed; let's have a look.

This development comes to us courtesy the folks at Android Police. Design renders of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE reveal a keyboard design similar to the one on last year's KEYone. However, the KEY2 LE is expected to retain the shortcut button that first debuted on the KEY2. The phone will, however, reportedly not have trackpad functionality in the keyboard. Pricing and availability details are also not known. Let's get to the leaked specifications.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

As per the report, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE will borrow the 4.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x1620 pixels) LCD panel from the KEY2. Apart from that, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the KEY2 LE is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens, compared to the two 12-megapixel sensors on the regular KEY2. It is also suggested to get a smaller 3,000mAh battery unit. Dimensions of the phone are reported to be 150.25x71.8x8.35mm and weight is 156 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BlackBerry, BlackBerry KEY2 LE
WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android
NASA Parker Solar Probe Launch Delayed Till Sunday Due to Last-Minute Technical Problem
BlackBerry KEY2 LE Leaked Design Renders, Specifications Suggest Toned-Down KEY2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Freedom Sale
TRENDING
  1. Palm Phone Codenamed 'Pepito' Leaked, Tipping Specifications
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 Review
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  4. WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android
  5. Flipkart Sale Continues: The Best Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Deals Still Available
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Open
  7. iPhone X Available With Rs. 10,000 Cashback, and More via Paytm Mall
  8. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 Update Pulled, Citing Bugs in Dual Apps
  9. Xiaomi Poco Sub-Brand Teased, Pocophone India Launch Hinted At
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Goes on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com in Big Freedom Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.