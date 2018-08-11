BlackBerry KEY2 was announced in India late last month at an event held in New Delhi. A refresh over last year's BlackBerry KEYone, the KEY2 comes with an upgraded keyboard, dual rear cameras, and better internals. However, it seems the Canadian brand is not looking to stop there. A new report has surfaced that suggests a toned-down variant of the KEY2 flagship, the KEY2 LE might be making its way to the market soon. Design renders and specifications of the phone have been outed; let's have a look.

This development comes to us courtesy the folks at Android Police. Design renders of the BlackBerry KEY2 LE reveal a keyboard design similar to the one on last year's KEYone. However, the KEY2 LE is expected to retain the shortcut button that first debuted on the KEY2. The phone will, however, reportedly not have trackpad functionality in the keyboard. Pricing and availability details are also not known. Let's get to the leaked specifications.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

As per the report, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE will borrow the 4.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x1620 pixels) LCD panel from the KEY2. Apart from that, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the KEY2 LE is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens, compared to the two 12-megapixel sensors on the regular KEY2. It is also suggested to get a smaller 3,000mAh battery unit. Dimensions of the phone are reported to be 150.25x71.8x8.35mm and weight is 156 grams.