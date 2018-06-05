BlackBerry KEY2, the BlackBerry KeyOne successor, is all set to be unveiled on June 7 at a New York event. Ahead of the launch, images of an alleged KEY2 handset has leaked online giving us an idea of what we can expect, including the classic QWERTY keypad through the top bezel on the front, is now glass instead of metal. To recall, BlackBerry had recently released a teaser revealing hardware details such as dual cameras, updated keyboard, and more.

Popular tipster Evan Blass on Monday posted a tweet some images providing a better look at the KEY2 handset. While there do not seem to be many changes in terms of the design of the smartphone, there are some visible improvements. The rear end of the smartphone appears to be textured is seen to sport the company logo. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor built into the spacebar is back.

The images also show the BlackBerry KEY2 to sport three buttons on the right side of the handset, including the volume rocker and power button. The third button may be the customisable key that was seen in the KeyOne. Also, when it comes to the software, things are looking quite familiar. This means Android Oreo and features from the KeyOne's launcher will possibly be present.

BlackBerry KEY2 is tipped to have a dual camera setup, and a rubberised textured panel on the back. The QWERTY keyboard on the BlackBerry KEY2 is likely to support gestures. On the top, the smartphone could have a 3.5mm audio jack, while a USB Type-C port may be placed at the bottom. Rumours also suggest that the handset has 4G LTE support and includes dual-SIM support.

Two BlackBerry devices were recently spotted, both seemingly running on Android 8.1 Oreo, and are listed as powered by the Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC. Both these listings are expected to be of the BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone. One variant is seen sporting a 4GB RAM while the other is seen sporting a 6GB RAM. The single-core score of the 6GB variant is at 1,291, while the multi-core score is at 4,838. The 4GB RAM variant has a single-core score of 1,335 and a multi-core score of 4,948.

Price and availability details of the BlackBerry KEY2 are likely to be announced at the time of its formal launch that is happening in New York City.