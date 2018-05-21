BlackBerry KEY2 Spotted on GeekBench, KeyOne to Get Android Oreo Soon

BlackBerry KEY2, the successor to BlackBerry KeyOne smartphone is all set to launch on June 7 at an event in New York. Ahead of the launch, a few specification details of the smartphone have been leaked giving us an idea of what we can expect, apart from the classic QWERTY keypad.

Two BlackBerry devices have been spotted on Geekbench, courtesy Android Headlines. One phone is just listed as BlackBerry and the other is listed as BlackBerry BBE 100-2. Both the smartphones seem to be running on Android 8.1 Oreo, and are listed as powered by the Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor. Both these listings are expected to be of the BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone. One variant is seen sporting a 4GB RAM while the other is seen sporting a 6GB RAM. The single-core score of the 6GB variant is at 1291, while the multi-core score is at 4838. The 4GB RAM variant has a single-core score of 1335 and a multi-core score of 4948.

BlackBery KEY2 is tipped to have a dual camera setup, and a rubberised textured panel on the back. The QWERTY keyboard on the BlackBerry KEY2 is likely to support gestures and a multitouch-supported display that is expected to come in 3:2 aspect ratio. On the top, the smartphone could have a 3.5mm audio jack, while a USB Type-C port may be placed at the bottom. Rumours also suggest that the handset has 4G LTE support and includes dual-SIM support.

Furthermore, the BlackBerry KeyOne has received the May security update, bringing a slew of Andorid fixes and patches, reports CrackBerry. The update is being rolled out to unlocked units only currently, which means carrier-locked models will have to wait. If you have an unlocked variant, head to Settings to check if you've received the update. Furthermore, the Android Oreo update is also coming to BlackBerry KeyOne, according to Rogers community forums. The list of devices that are getting Oreo has been updated to reflect KeyOne as one of the devices slated to get it.