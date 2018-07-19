Optiemus Infracom, the sole manufacturer and distributor of BlackBerry devices in India, is working on two new phones, and up until now the two devices were thought to be codenamed Blackberry Ghost and BlackBerry Ghost Pro. These smartphones are expected to arrive in the Indian market soon, and now a new leak tips the real names of the two devices. Of course, as we know, the current flagship offering from BlackBerry is the KEY2 launched last month in the US. The smartphone claims to offer two days of battery life, sports a dual camera setup, and has a physical QWERTY keyboard as well. Now, a new leak suggests that a KEY2 Lite variant is also in the offing.

Starting off with the devices targeted for India, noted tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks says that the two smartphones- the BlackBerry Ghost and BlackBerry Ghost Pro - will be called BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X respectively. Previous reports suggest that the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X will sport dual cameras at the rear with low light enhancement and optical zoom features. The two smartphones are also expected to pack a 4000mAh battery.

Renders that have been leaked recently suggest that the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X will sport a tall display with slim bezels and is expected to run Android. The smartphone has no physical QWERTY keypad in the front, unlike the KEY2 launched earlier this year. These two phones could possibly launch only in the Indian market for now.

Evan Blass also shared an image of what he claims to be the BlackBerry KEY2 Lite - a low-end version of the BlackBerry KEY2. Blass notes that the smartphone has the same form factor as the BlackBerry KEY2, and will come in Red, Blue, and Copper colour options. This new variant will presumably see a downgrade in specs, sport a plastic body, and be launched with a cheaper price tag. There's no word on detailed specifications, or possible price tag, but Blass notes that the smartphone may launch at IFA this year.