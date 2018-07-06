NDTV Gadgets360.com

BlackBerry Ghost Coming to India Soon, Will Sport a 4,000mAh Battery: Evan Blass

 
06 July 2018
BlackBerry Ghost Coming to India Soon, Will Sport a 4,000mAh Battery: Evan Blass

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Highlights

  • The development was shared in a tweet by Evan Blass
  • The phone is said to be made by Optiemus Infracom
  • Pricing and launch details are currently unavailable

After reports about the unannounced BlackBerry Ghost smartphone making its way to Indian shores, it seems the company's next flagship handset might arrive in India this summer. If accurate, the phone will be sold in India by Optiemus Infracom, the sole manufacturer and distributor of BlackBerry devices in the country.

As per a recent tweet by reputed tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks, this smartphone from Canadian phone maker BlackBerry will come packed with a 4,000mAh battery, which is expected to be one of the largest in a flagship-class device. The current flagship offering from BlackBerry, the KEY2, comes with a smaller 3,500mAh battery unit. That said, this could be an upgraded version of the KEY2 for the Indian market.

The BlackBerry Ghost will feature dual rear cameras with low light enhancement and optical zoom, Blass adds. Rest of the specifications are not yet known, as are any pricing or launch details.

Talking about the phone's design, previous renders once again courtesy Blass show the BlackBerry Ghost with a tall display with slim bezels and is expected to run Android. Apart from that, it is possible that this phone could be exclusive to the Indian market. The actual name has not been announced yet.

To recall, the BlackBerry KEY2 was announced in June this year. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 4.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x1620 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 3,500mAh battery underneath the hood.

