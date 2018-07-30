NDTV Gadgets360.com

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X India Launch Expected at Event Scheduled for August 2

, 30 July 2018
BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X India Launch Expected at Event Scheduled for August 2

Highlights

  • New BlackBerry smartphones expected at August 2 event
  • Ghost, Ghost Pro may launch as Evolve and Evolve X
  • They will not feature the physical QWERTY keypads

Following the launch of BlackBerry KEY2 in India, BlackBerry brand licensee Optiemus Infracom appears set to launch more smartphones in the country. The company has sent out an invite for an upcoming smartphone launch in India. The launch is scheduled for August 2, but there is no clarity on which BlackBerry handsets will be making their way into the market. However, speculations are rife the Optiemus will unveil the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X smartphones. Previous reports had suggested that the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X are rebranded BlackBerry Ghost and Ghost Pro respectively.

The expected announcement of BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X will come on the heels of the launch of BlackBerry KEY2 earlier this month. BlackBerry KEY2, after its launch last month in international markets, was launched in India on July 23. It has been priced in India at Rs. 42,990 and will go on sale exclusively via Amazon India from July 31. However, BlackBerry seems to be all set to launch one more or probably two smartphones in the country this week. As mentioned, the invite reveals that Optiemus will host an event at 11 am on August 2, when we expect to see new BlackBerry products for the Indian market.

blackkberry event invite BlackBerry

As per an earlier report, the two smartphones codenamed BlackBerry Ghost and BlackBerry Ghost Pro will be called BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X respectively. Previous reports suggest that the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X will sport dual cameras at the rear with low light enhancement and optical zoom features. The two smartphones are also expected to pack a 4000mAh battery.

Renders that have been leaked recently suggested that the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X will sport a tall display with slim bezels and is expected to run Android. Unlike the KEY2, The smartphone has no physical QWERTY keypad in the front.

