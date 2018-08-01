BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X are coming to India at a launch event scheduled for Thursday, August 2. Earlier codenamed the BlackBerry Ghost and Ghost Pro, the two upcoming smartphones will be sold by Optiemus Infracom, which has licensing rights for BlackBerry-branded smartphones in India, and other South Asian countries. The company has now teased the launch of these two phones, showing off features like a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual rear cameras, on at least one of the two in the Evolve range. As per previously leaked renders, the smartphones will not come with a physical keyboard.

In a teaser posted to its YouTube channel on Tuesday, BlackBerry Mobile India has announced that the Evolve and Evolve X will arrive in India tomorrow, i.e, August 2. Pricing and availability details will expectedly be announced at the event. The teaser reveals that the back of the smartphones will sport a dual camera setup, a fingerprint sensor, and the BlackBerry logo. Right of the handset will house the lock/ power key and volume controls.

With a brief glimpse of the bottom of the Evolve, we can see a USB Type-C and a speaker grille, with no 3.5mm headphone jack in sight. Previous reports suggest that the two Evolve smartphones will sport a 4,000mAh battery, and are expected to run Android.

To recall, the BlackBerry KEY2 was launched in India late last month at a price of Rs. 42,990. This smartphone sports a 4.5-inch full-HD panel with a physical QWERTY keyboard on the bottom. Other highlights of the handset include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors, and a fingerprint sensor placed on the spacebar key.