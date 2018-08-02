BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X India Launch Expected Today

BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X smartphones are expected to launch today at an event brand licensee Optiemus is hosting in New Delhi. The BlackBerry Evolve series India launch event is scheduled for 11am IST. It is rumoured that the Evolve and Evolve X will be the rebranded versions of the BlackBerry Ghost and BlackBerry Ghost Pro, respectively. The launch invite emphasises that the smartphones will focus on security, which is considered the forte of BlackBerry. It is likely the smartphones will come with the company’s DTEK security software onboard.

The BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X smartphones come to India just weeks after the launch of the Key2 smartphone in the country. A teaser by the company released just a day ago shows dual rear cameras and fingerprint sensor on the back. The two will reportedly feature 4,000mAh battery and touchscreen displays, with no QWERTY keyboard below the touch panel. The teaser video released yesterday also showed a USB Type C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Not all specifications of the two smartphones have been leaked as of now, so there’s not a complete picture of the duo. But we will find out everything about the two in just a couple of hours, so stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the information you need about the upcoming BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X smartphones.