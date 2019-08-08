Gaming smartphone maker Black Shark launched its Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India. Along with it, it also announced a game controller, which has now gone on sale in India. Black Shark is calling it the ‘Rookie Kit', which will be available from Flipkart on August 8 for a price of Rs. 3,498. This bundle includes the Gamepad 2.0 Holder (Rs. 499) and the Gamepad (Rs. 2,999). The controller is also said to be compatible with the Redmi K20 smartphone. An offer for Black Shark 2 owners where the bundle can be purchased for Rs. 2 has also been announced.

The Black Shark Gamepad controller is said to work out of the box with most of the popular Android games and features an analogue joystick and six buttons. There's a multifunction button on the controller which offers more functionality when paired with a Black Shark phone. You can have different button layouts for each game you play too, which is one of its features. The Gamepad works on Bluetooth 4.2 and is very light at just 20 grams. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging and features a 340mAh battery, which allows for up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge.

Black Shark is running an offer on Flipkart, which gets you the gamepad and hand-grip for just Re. 1 each, if you buy a Black Shark phone anytime from today. The offer is also applicable for those that have bought a Black Shark 2 smartphone in India via Flipkart since its launch. It is only valid on one order and can be redeemed between September 15 and October 15 using the My Rewards section of Flipkart. The company is also offering a flat Rs. 5,000 discount on the Black Shark 2 during Flipkart's National Shopping Days Sale between August 8 to 10. The Shadow Black variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 34,999 and the Frozen Silver model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at Rs. 44,999.

David Li, Vice President, Black Shark Global said, "Firstly, we are delighted to bring to our fans in India, the Rookie Kit and thank them for their utmost patience. This launch marks a historic step for us as a brand and the community as we look to bring the best of gaming accessories that cater specifically to mobile gamers.”

“We are certain that fans will appreciate the functionality, design and the unique experience of using a gamepad to go with the superlative touch screen on the Black Shark 2. From your favourite emulators to first-person shooters, the Rookie Kit provides exceptional comfort and gameplay experience backed by unmatched portability,” he added.