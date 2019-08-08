Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Black Shark ‘Rookie Kit’ Gaming Controller Bundle Goes on Sale on Flipkart, Compatible With Redmi K20

Black Shark ‘Rookie Kit’ Gaming Controller Bundle Goes on Sale on Flipkart, Compatible With Redmi K20

The gamepad and hand-grip are now available for purchase in India

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 17:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Black Shark ‘Rookie Kit’ Gaming Controller Bundle Goes on Sale on Flipkart, Compatible With Redmi K20

The ‘Rookie Kit’ gets you the gamepad and the hand-grip

Highlights
  • Black Shark owners can get this for a token amount of Rs. 1
  • The kit includes the gamepad and a hand-grip
  • The ‘Rookie Kit’ is available for Rs. 3,498

Gaming smartphone maker Black Shark launched its Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in India. Along with it, it also announced a game controller, which has now gone on sale in India. Black Shark is calling it the ‘Rookie Kit', which will be available from Flipkart on August 8 for a price of Rs. 3,498. This bundle includes the Gamepad 2.0 Holder (Rs. 499) and the Gamepad (Rs. 2,999). The controller is also said to be compatible with the Redmi K20 smartphone. An offer for Black Shark 2 owners where the bundle can be purchased for Rs. 2 has also been announced.

The Black Shark Gamepad controller is said to work out of the box with most of the popular Android games and features an analogue joystick and six buttons. There's a multifunction button on the controller which offers more functionality when paired with a Black Shark phone. You can have different button layouts for each game you play too, which is one of its features. The Gamepad works on Bluetooth 4.2 and is very light at just 20 grams. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging and features a 340mAh battery, which allows for up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge.

Black Shark is running an offer on Flipkart, which gets you the gamepad and hand-grip for just Re. 1 each, if you buy a Black Shark phone anytime from today. The offer is also applicable for those that have bought a Black Shark 2 smartphone in India via Flipkart since its launch. It is only valid on one order and can be redeemed between September 15 and October 15 using the My Rewards section of Flipkart. The company is also offering a flat Rs. 5,000 discount on the Black Shark 2 during Flipkart's National Shopping Days Sale between August 8 to 10. The Shadow Black variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 34,999 and the Frozen Silver model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at Rs. 44,999.

David Li, Vice President, Black Shark Global said, "Firstly, we are delighted to bring to our fans in India, the Rookie Kit and thank them for their utmost patience. This launch marks a historic step for us as a brand and the community as we look to bring the best of gaming accessories that cater specifically to mobile gamers.”

“We are certain that fans will appreciate the functionality, design and the unique experience of using a gamepad to go with the superlative touch screen on the Black Shark 2. From your favourite emulators to first-person shooters, the Rookie Kit provides exceptional comfort and gameplay experience backed by unmatched portability,” he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Shark, Black Shark 2, mobile game controller
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: What's the Difference?
Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Project Approved by Delhi Cabinet
Black Shark ‘Rookie Kit’ Gaming Controller Bundle Goes on Sale on Flipkart, Compatible With Redmi K20
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  4. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  5. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  7. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
  8. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  9. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  10. Realme 64-Megapixel Phone Shown Off in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Developing a Boomerang Feature to Let Users Create Video Loops
  2. Apple Drops to Fourth in Global Smartphone Shipments, Samsung and Huawei Continue to Lead: IHS Markit
  3. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 2,599
  4. Black Shark ‘Rookie Kit’ Gaming Controller Bundle Goes on Sale on Flipkart, Compatible With Redmi K20
  5. Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Project Approved by Delhi Cabinet
  6. Instagram Bans US Firm Hyp3r for Improper Data Collection
  7. Angry Birds Maker Rovio's Profit Hit by Hatch Expansion
  8. Apple Under Investigation for Unfair Competition in China Over Kaspersky Lab Complaint
  9. Mi TV Jio Cinema App Integration Announced by Xiaomi, TCL Makes Similar Announcement for Its Smart TVs
  10. Android Q Beta 6 Released, Final Version ‘Just a Few Weeks Away’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.