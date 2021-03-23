Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro has been launched in China. The smartphones feature considerable upgrades over their predecessors – Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. They feature displays with 144Hz refresh rate and UFS 3.1 flash storage. While the pro variant features the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the non-Pro model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The company has also launched a slew of accessories, that include Cooling Back Clip 2 Pro and in-ear gaming headset.

Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 price, availability

Black Shark 4 Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 44,400) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,000), and the 16GB + 512GB storage model can be purchased for CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 58,800). It will be available in Ink Sea Black colours and Suikong Black colours from Black Shark Store from March 25.

On the other hand, Black Shark 4 is launched in four storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,700), the 8GB + 128GB storage model can be purchased for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,000), and the 12GB + 128GB storage variant price has been set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,300). The top-end variant with 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 36,600). It will be available in Ink Sea Black, Lingguang Gray, and Magic Mirror Black colours from Black Shark Store from March 25.

Both the phones are currently available for pre-orders on the company's online store.

Black Shark also launched a few accessories with the gaming smartphones. First up are the Black Shark 3.5mm in-ear gaming earphones (Standard Edition) that are priced at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600). The earphones also come in a special Ring Iron Edition that promises a better sound quality and are priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,700). There is a Black Shark Cooling Back Clip 2 Pro that is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,200). The company also launched Black Shark 20,000mAh power bank at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,700). Both the phones come with armour thermal protective shell priced at CNY 79 (roughly Rs. 800). There is also a fluorescent protective shell that is priced at CNY 39 (roughly Rs. 400).

Black Shark 4 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Black Shark 4 Pro runs on JoyUI 12.5, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch-sampling rate. The display sports a hole-punch design and the cutout features a front-facing camera. Under the hood, Black Shark 4 Pro comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also has an SSD for faster performance.

In the camera department, Black Shark 4 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera paired with f/1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a tertiary 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 macro lens. At the front is a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging, that can fully charge the phone in under 15 minutes. The handset comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and features dual speakers along with motorised shoulder buttons.

Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the phone features a lighting effect on the back panel. Lastly, the smartphone measures 163.83x76.35x9.9mm in dimensions and weighs 220grams.

Black Shark 4 specifications

Black Shark 4 has similar specifications in terms of OS, display, and battery. Under the hood, Black Shark 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As for the cameras, Black Shark 4 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Rest of the cameras are similar to the Pro variant. The gaming smartphone measures 163.83x76.35x9.9mm in dimensions and weighs 210grams.

