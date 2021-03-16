Technology News
loading
  Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro to Launch on March 23; May Come With 6.67 Inch Screens and Snapdragon SoCs

Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro to Launch on March 23; May Come With 6.67-Inch Screens and Snapdragon SoCs

Black Shark series launch to coincide with OnePlus 9 series.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 March 2021 13:22 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Black Shark 4 was previously spotted on TENAA listing

Highlights
  • Black Shark 4 Pro may feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • The smartphones are tipped to feature full-HD+ displays
  • Black Shark 4 may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Black Shark 4 gaming smartphones are set to launch on March 23. Earlier reports suggested that Xiaomi's gaming-focussed smartphone brand could launch two handsets – Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro – in the new series. The vanilla Black Shark 4 was also spotted on a recent TENAA listing. Black Shark 4 Pro is teased to come with an AI triple rear camera setup. Black Shark 4 series debut coincides with the OnePlus 9 series' global launch on March 23.

According to a post by Black Shark on Weibo, the Black Shark 4 series will be launched at an event scheduled for 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones on March 23. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the TENAA listing of the Black Shark 4 showed that the phone carries model number SHARK KSR-A0 and features a 6.67-inch display. The certification also revealed that the phone measures 163.83x76.35x10.3mm and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro specifications (expected)

Black Shark 4 may feature a full-HD+ 6.67-inch display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is rumoured to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It may pack a 4,500mAh battery that might offer 120W fast-charging support. The rumoured Black Shark 4 Pro may also have a similar display as the vanilla model, however, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The device might be available with up to 12GB of RAM.

In a related development, company CEO Lou Yuzhou shared an image of a sunrise on Weibo and it has a watermark of the Black Shark 4 Pro's AI triple camera. This confirms that the Pro variant will have a triple rear camera setup.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Specifications, Black Shark 4 Pro, Black Shark 4 pro specifications, Black Shark, OnePlus 9
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
