Black Shark 4 gaming smartphones are set to launch on March 23. Earlier reports suggested that Xiaomi's gaming-focussed smartphone brand could launch two handsets – Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro – in the new series. The vanilla Black Shark 4 was also spotted on a recent TENAA listing. Black Shark 4 Pro is teased to come with an AI triple rear camera setup. Black Shark 4 series debut coincides with the OnePlus 9 series' global launch on March 23.

According to a post by Black Shark on Weibo, the Black Shark 4 series will be launched at an event scheduled for 3pm local time (12.30pm IST). OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones on March 23. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the TENAA listing of the Black Shark 4 showed that the phone carries model number SHARK KSR-A0 and features a 6.67-inch display. The certification also revealed that the phone measures 163.83x76.35x10.3mm and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro specifications (expected)

Black Shark 4 may feature a full-HD+ 6.67-inch display and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is rumoured to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It may pack a 4,500mAh battery that might offer 120W fast-charging support. The rumoured Black Shark 4 Pro may also have a similar display as the vanilla model, however, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The device might be available with up to 12GB of RAM.

In a related development, company CEO Lou Yuzhou shared an image of a sunrise on Weibo and it has a watermark of the Black Shark 4 Pro's AI triple camera. This confirms that the Pro variant will have a triple rear camera setup.

