Black Shark 3S to Launch on July 31, 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Teased

Black Shark 3S is set to launch on July 31. The upcoming gaming smartphone will be another off-shoot of the Black Shark 3, with slightly tweaked specifications. The Black Shark 3, along with the Black Shark 3 Pro, was launched in China in March this year. The Black Shark 3S phone looks to be another addition to this series. The latest teasers offer slight hints at upgrades in display for smoother graphics.. If we were to speculate, the Black Shark 3S may be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Black Shark 3S launch date, teasers, expected price, more

The company has taken to Weibo to confirm that the Black Shark 3S will launch in China on July 31. A slew of teaser posters have been released, and the Black Shark 3S is teased to have a 120Hz display refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate for ultra-smooth gaming graphics. A separate teaser video also confirms that the Black Shark 3S will have a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED screen and MEMC 3.0 technology for smooth transition. The launch event is set to begin at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST) on July 31.

The Black Shark 3S is also teased to come with Tencent's game frame rate synchronization technology that can dynamically adjust the display refresh rate according to the different frame rates in games.

There is no word about price up until now, but the Black Shark 3S should be priced around the same range as the Black Shark 3, which launched starting at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 36,800).

Black Shark 3S specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Black Shark 3S should see identical specifications as the Black Shark 3, except for slight tweaks in refresh rate and may be the processor. It is teased to feature the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display as the Black Shark 3. The refresh rate on the Black Shark 3S is amped up to 120Hz from the 90Hz refresh rate found on the Black Shark 3. We speculate that the Black Shark 3S may be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 865 SoC integrated on the current Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. All of the other specifications may remain the same as Black Shark 3.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.