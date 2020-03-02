Technology News
loading

Black Shark 3 Render Leak Shows Off Triple Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch

Black Shark 3 will be officially announced on March 3 and is expected to be accompanied by a Pro variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 March 2020 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Black Shark 3 Render Leak Shows Off Triple Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Xiaomishka

Black Shark 3 leak shows a triangular frame at the back

Highlights
  • Black Shark 3 will be announced on March 3
  • It is expected to come with a Pro variant
  • Black Shark 3 leak shows inverted triangle frame for cameras

Black Shark 3 announcement is right around the corner and a new render has surfaced online that shows off the back of the phone. Tweeted by a known tipster, the image shows the triple camera setup placed in the triangular frame which matches the triangular frame on the bottom half of the Black Shark 3. The latter houses the magnetic charging connector and the Tencent Games logo. In the middle, is the green ‘S' logo. The render shows a symmetrical design on the back of the phone which does look visually pleasing.

The image shared by tipster Xiaomishka has the render of the phone against an orange background. The inverted triangular frame on the back has the three cameras and the flash in an inverted pyramid design. There are two sensors on the top, one below them, and the flash below the third sensor. This falls in line with the previously leaked image on Weibo showing a triple camera setup on the Black Shark 3. There are symmetrical lines going from the top to the bottom of the phone.

As of now, we know that the upcoming gaming phone by the Xiaomi backed Black Shark is going to support 65W fast charging, have a 4,720mAh battery, and a 90Hz display with 270Hz touch sampling rate. The Black Shark 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, will have faster UFS 3.0 storage, as well as LPDDR5 RAM.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun previously posted on Weibo, a comparison between what seems to be the Black Shark 3 and the iQoo 3, boasting of a better battery and charging speed for its device. The post also states that the Black Shark 3 will be able to charge up to 2,780mAh, which is more than almost 60 percent capacity, in just 15 minutes.

The company also plans to release a Pro variant of the device called the Black Shark 3 Pro. According to its Weibo page, the Pro variant will have elevated mechanical buttons on one side of the phone. Through his post, Jun confirmed that the Black Shark 3 Pro will have a 5,000mAh battery.

Black Shark 3 will be announced tomorrow, March 3.

Black Shark 3

Black Shark 3

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4720mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro, Black Shark 3 Specifications, Tencent
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Google Home Smart Speaker Bluetooth Connectivity Issue Finally Acknowledged
Realme 6 Spotted on Geekbench Site With 8GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Related Stories

Black Shark 3 Render Leak Shows Off Triple Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Apple Increases iPhone Price in India By As Much As Rs. 1,300
  4. Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Hayao Miyazaki, and More on Netflix in March
  5. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Realme Band Teased to Offer Cricket Mode, Sleep Monitoring, More
  8. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  10. Timex Ironman R300 Smartwatch With Up to 25 Days Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Hotstar March 2020 Releases: The Flash, Star Wars, John Oliver, and More
  2. Realme 6 Spotted on Geekbench Site With 8GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G90 SoC
  3. Black Shark 3 Render Leak Shows Off Triple Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Home Smart Speaker Bluetooth Connectivity Issue Finally Acknowledged
  5. Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Xiaomi Says
  6. OnePlus to Unveil Special Project on March 3, May Be a Concept Device
  7. iPhone 11 Pro Price in India Hiked; iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Get New Prices as Well
  8. SpaceX Starship Prototype Spacecraft Blows Up During Pressure Test
  9. Amazon Confirms Two Employees in Italy Have Contracted Coronavirus
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.