Technology News
loading

Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 3: All You Need to Know

The gaming smartphone may be launched as Tencent Black Shark 3.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 February 2020 15:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 3: All You Need to Know

Black Shark teased the launch date of the new gaming phone on Weibo

Highlights
  • Black Shark 3 will be launched on March 3
  • The gaming phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865
  • The smartphone will support 5G, the company has teased

Chinese smartphone maker Black Shark is returning with its next gen gaming phone and will officially launch, the Black Shark 3, at an event in China on March 3. The latest gaming flagship seems to be called Tencent Black Shark 3, after the company announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Games that is popular for creating games like PUBG Mobile. It is still unknown when the phone will be launched in India and how much it will cost.

This will be company's first gaming phone that will support 5G, the teaser has revealed. Apart from 5G support, none of the phone's features are confirmed. However, thanks to leaks as well as a sighting on a certification website, we do have some idea of what to expect from the smartphone.

Last week, the 3C certification of the Black Shark 3 phone was spotted online, and a screenshot of it was shared on Slashleaks. The screenshot suggested that the phone will come with model numbers Shark MBU-A0 and Shark KLE-A0. The 3C listing also indicated that the phone will come with 65W fast charging support. This is in line with what Black Shark CEO Luo Yuzhou was teasing on Weibo recently.

Other than this, Tencent Black Shark 3 will reportedly come with a 120Hz refresh rate and users will have the option to switch between 60Hz and 90Hz. The phone is also expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC and will run on Android 10 operating system. Overall, other major specifications such as cameras, RAM and body of the phone remain in the dark.

Black Shark entered Indian mobile market in March 2019 with its Black Shark 2 that comes in two variants and costed Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. Other than the difference in RAM and memory capacity of the two variants, the Xiaomi-backed gaming phone came with a similar 6.39-inch display and had 20-megapixel front camera and 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Shark, Xiaomi, Gaming phones, Black Shark 3 specifications, Black Shark 3
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning&nbsphis next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Poco X2 Confirmed to Receive Android 11 Update, No Word on the Timeline
Realme X50 Pro 5G with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Related Stories

Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 3: All You Need to Know
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 9 PureView Sees Massive Price Cut in India, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
  2. Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Two Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched
  4. Mi TV Range to Get PatchWall 3.0 With New Content Partners, Improved UI
  5. Vivo to Unveil Its Apex 2020 Concept Phone on February 28
  6. Jio Launches Rs. 49, Rs. 69 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Jio Phone Users
  7. Private WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links Were Available on Google Search
  8. Poco X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
  9. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Sony May Also Be Getting Into The 5G Race With Xperia 1 II
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia Pro With 5G and Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Xperia 10 II Unveiled as Well
  2. Realme X50 Pro 5G with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 3: All You Need to Know
  4. Poco X2 Confirmed to Receive Android 11 Update, No Word on the Timeline
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased As Xiaomi Discontinues Redmi K20 Pro in China
  7. Apple Maps' Look Around Feature Expands to More Cities in the US
  8. Google Chrome's Latest Version Raises Privacy Concerns; Researcher Calls 'Scroll To Text Fragment' Risky
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 65W Charger Launched, Price in India Starts at Rs. 37,999: Highlights
  10. Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone Set to Launch on February 28: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.