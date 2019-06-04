Technology News
Black Shark 2 to Go on Sale for First Time Today at 12 Noon Via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

The Black Shark 2's price in India starts at Rs. 39,999.

Updated: 3 June 2019 21:35 IST
Black Shark 2’s top-end model with a whopping 12GB of RAM is priced at Rs. 49,999

Highlights
  • Black Shark 2 comes in Shadow Black and Frozen Silver colours
  • It brings Snapdragon Elite Gaming for better gaming experience
  • The new phone also packs a 48-megapixel rear camera

Black Shark 2, the latest gaming phone from the Xiaomi-backed Black Shark brand, was launched in India last week. The phone is all set to go on sale for the first time in India later today starting at 12pm (noon) exclusively from Flipkart, where a bunch of offers such as no-cost EMI and assured banking discount are also on the table. Black Shark 2, which was launched in China back in March, is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and packs a tonne of gaming-centric features, both at hardware and software level.

Black Shark 2 price in India, sale offers

The Black Shark 2's base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs. 39,999, whereas the top-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 49,999. As for colour options, buyers can choose between Shadow Black and Frozen Silver.

In terms of sale offers, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI and 10 percent banking discount if the purchase is made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Black Shark 2 specifications

The Black Shark 2 comes with a host of gaming-centric features such as Liquid Cool 3.0 technology for better heat management, Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature for a more fluid gaming experience, and the pressure-sensing Magic Press technology to name a few. The phone also features dual RGB strips that can be configured to sync with in-game effects.

As for the rest of the specifications, the phone packs a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Black Shark 2 is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

In the imaging department, the phone packs a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

