Black Shark 2 Pro Storage, Colour Variants Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 30 Launch

The Black Shark 2 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 14:18 IST
Black Shark 2 Pro Storage, Colour Variants Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 30 Launch

Black Shark 2 is currently on sale in India for Rs. 39,999

Highlights
  • Black Shark 2 Pro will reportedly pack 12GB of RAM
  • The gaming phone is said to be coming in 3 storage variants
  • It is also said to include Liquid Cooling and DC Dimming features

Black Shark 2 Pro, the upcoming upgraded version of the Black Shark's gaming phone Black Shark 2, will reportedly be offered in three storage variants and three colour options. The company has already announced that it will be launching the Black Shark 2 Pro at a press event in China on July 30. Black Shark has also been regularly teasing the phone on social media and had recently confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Based on the leaks provided by tipster Ishan Agarwal, tech blog MySmartPrice reports that the upcoming Black Shark 2 Pro won't be a major upgrade over the current Black Shark 2. The smartphone is said to come with up to 512GB of storage and will be offered in three colour variants. The report also mentions that the Black Shark 2 Pro will be sold in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage configurations, wheras the amount of RAM remains the same at 12GB in all three versions. The Black Shark 2 Pro is also said to be launching in Black, Blue and Ice colour variants.

As mentioned, Black Shark 2 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ which is said to deliver improved graphics performance thanks to a 15-percent faster GPU compared to the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Black Shark 2 Pro had recently surfaced on Geekbench 4 and had scored 3,632 in single-core and 11,304 in multi-core tests giving us a clear idea of its performance. This smartphone is also expected to have the DC Dimming 2.0 and Liquid Colling 3.0+ based on previous leaks. The Black Shark 2 Pro won't be the first smartphone to debut with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ as the Asus ROG Phone 2 has already debuted with the new processor.

While the phone's China launch is scheduled for July 30, there is no news of the Black Shark 2 Pro coming to India yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Shark 2 Pro, Black Shark 2 Pro Specifications
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

BSNL Rs. 1,188 Mathuram Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calls, 5GB Data for 345 Days Launched
Black Shark 2 Pro Storage, Colour Variants Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 30 Launch
