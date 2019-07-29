Black Shark 2 Pro, the upcoming upgraded version of the Black Shark's gaming phone Black Shark 2, will reportedly be offered in three storage variants and three colour options. The company has already announced that it will be launching the Black Shark 2 Pro at a press event in China on July 30. Black Shark has also been regularly teasing the phone on social media and had recently confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Based on the leaks provided by tipster Ishan Agarwal, tech blog MySmartPrice reports that the upcoming Black Shark 2 Pro won't be a major upgrade over the current Black Shark 2. The smartphone is said to come with up to 512GB of storage and will be offered in three colour variants. The report also mentions that the Black Shark 2 Pro will be sold in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage configurations, wheras the amount of RAM remains the same at 12GB in all three versions. The Black Shark 2 Pro is also said to be launching in Black, Blue and Ice colour variants.

As mentioned, Black Shark 2 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ which is said to deliver improved graphics performance thanks to a 15-percent faster GPU compared to the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Black Shark 2 Pro had recently surfaced on Geekbench 4 and had scored 3,632 in single-core and 11,304 in multi-core tests giving us a clear idea of its performance. This smartphone is also expected to have the DC Dimming 2.0 and Liquid Colling 3.0+ based on previous leaks. The Black Shark 2 Pro won't be the first smartphone to debut with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ as the Asus ROG Phone 2 has already debuted with the new processor.

While the phone's China launch is scheduled for July 30, there is no news of the Black Shark 2 Pro coming to India yet.