Black Shark 2 Pro has now been launched in China. The phone is powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, packs 12GB of RAM, and offers UFS 3.0 storage. The Black Shark 2 Pro comes with an upgrade in design, as the back panel is touted to offer an improved grip and there are two more RGB LED lights on either side of the Black Shark logo. It also is equipped with upgraded DC Dimming 2.0 and Liquid Cooling 3.0 + technology. The company says that there is slight improvement in display touch response as well.

Black Shark 2 Pro price, availability

Black Shark 2 Pro has been launched in China in two variants. The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It has been made available in Electric Black and Ice Ash colour options. The phone is up for reservation, and will go on sale on August 2.

If the company were to follow tradition, this phone should arrive in India a few months later just like the Black Shark 2 phone.

Black Shark 2 specifications, features

The Black Shark 2 Pro is a slightly upgraded variant of the Black Shark 2 phone launched earlier this year. It sports a proprietary Liquid Cool 3.0+ technology that is designed to manage heat dissipation, and DC Dimming 2.0 support is also integrated. The dual-SIM (Nano) Black Shark 2 Pro features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with TrueView Display support, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 430ppi of pixel density and 240Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB RAM. Internal UFS 3.0 storage options include 128GB and 256GB.

In terms of optics, the Black Shark 2 Pro also sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup supports 2x optical zoom. Also, the phone comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front that has an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Black Shark 2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a gyroscope. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, measures 163.61x75.01x8.77mm, and weighs 250 grams.