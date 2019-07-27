Black Shark 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, the Chinese company on Saturday confirmed through a video teaser posted on Weibo. Multiple reports in the recent past speculated the presence of the latest Snapdragon chipset on the upcoming Black Shark gaming phone. The Snapdragon 855 Plus is designed as an upgrade over the existing Snapdragon 855 SoC and is touted to deliver 15 percent better graphics performance over the previous version. The Black Shark 2 Pro will debut as the upgrade of the Black Shark 2 that was launched in India recently.

The video teaser available on Weibo doesn't showcase the Black Shark 2 Pro. However, it does confirm that the new smartphone will have the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC that Qualcomm introduced earlier this month.

The Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC is touted to deliver a 15 percent boost in graphics performance compared to the standard Snapdragon 855 SoC using an upgraded Adreno 640 GPU. The chip also has the Kryo 485 CPU clocked at 2.96GHz to deliver slightly enhanced processing power over the previous-generation SoC.

Alongside including the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, the Black Shark 2 Pro has also made an appearance on the Black Shark online store that reveals the presence of DC Dimming 2.0 and Liquid Cooling 3.0+.

Earlier this week, an AnTuTu listing hinted at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the Black Shark 2 Pro. An image purportedly showing the back of the new gaming phone also surfaced online recently. The image suggested that the Black Shark 2 Pro would have a similar back panel that was featured on the Black Shark 2.

The Black Shark 2 Pro launch in is set for July 30 in China. The phone will compete against the Asus ROG Phone 2 that debuted as the first phone to come with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC earlier this week.

To recall, the Black Shark 2 was unveiled in China back in March with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone was launched in India in May.