Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Black Shark 2 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, DC Dimming 2.0 Ahead of July 30 Launch

Black Shark 2 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, DC Dimming 2.0 Ahead of July 30 Launch

The new gaming phone will also have Liquid Cooling 3.0+.

By | Updated: 27 July 2019 19:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Black Shark 2 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, DC Dimming 2.0 Ahead of July 30 Launch

Black Shark 2 will get its successor in the form of Black Shark 2 Pro

Highlights
  • Black Shark 2 Pro video teaser has been released
  • The phone has also been listed on Black Shark online store
  • It will take on Asus ROG Phone 2 that was launched recently

Black Shark 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, the Chinese company on Saturday confirmed through a video teaser posted on Weibo. Multiple reports in the recent past speculated the presence of the latest Snapdragon chipset on the upcoming Black Shark gaming phone. The Snapdragon 855 Plus is designed as an upgrade over the existing Snapdragon 855 SoC and is touted to deliver 15 percent better graphics performance over the previous version. The Black Shark 2 Pro will debut as the upgrade of the Black Shark 2 that was launched in India recently.

The video teaser available on Weibo doesn't showcase the Black Shark 2 Pro. However, it does confirm that the new smartphone will have the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC that Qualcomm introduced earlier this month.

The Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC is touted to deliver a 15 percent boost in graphics performance compared to the standard Snapdragon 855 SoC using an upgraded Adreno 640 GPU. The chip also has the Kryo 485 CPU clocked at 2.96GHz to deliver slightly enhanced processing power over the previous-generation SoC.

Alongside including the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, the Black Shark 2 Pro has also made an appearance on the Black Shark online store that reveals the presence of DC Dimming 2.0 and Liquid Cooling 3.0+.

Earlier this week, an AnTuTu listing hinted at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the Black Shark 2 Pro. An image purportedly showing the back of the new gaming phone also surfaced online recently. The image suggested that the Black Shark 2 Pro would have a similar back panel that was featured on the Black Shark 2.

The Black Shark 2 Pro launch in is set for July 30 in China. The phone will compete against the Asus ROG Phone 2 that debuted as the first phone to come with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC earlier this week.

To recall, the Black Shark 2 was unveiled in China back in March with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone was launched in India in May.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Shark 2 Pro, Black Shark, Snapdragon 855 Plus, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Microsoft's New Cortana App for Windows 10 Released in Preview Build
Black Shark 2 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, DC Dimming 2.0 Ahead of July 30 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Admits a Small Portion of Siri Recordings Are Heard by Humans
  2. Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant: What Is It and How to Use
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, 3 More Phones to Go on Flash Sale This Sunday
  5. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Surface, Tipped to Run Android Q Out-of-the-Box
  6. Microsoft is Changing How and When Major Windows 10 Updates Are Released
  7. Reliance Jio Now Largest Telecom Operator in India, Beating Vodafone-Idea
  8. Fossil Sport Smartwatch Review
  9. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM
  10. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Shark 2 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, DC Dimming 2.0 Ahead of July 30 Launch
  2. Microsoft's New Cortana App for Windows 10 Released in Preview Build
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50 Starts Receiving July Security Patch, Galaxy J7 Duo Reportedly Gets Android Pie Update in India
  4. FIFA 20 Pre-Orders Live in India for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade-in Options; Early Pre-Orders Hint at a Limited Edition
  6. Reliance Jio Now Largest Telecom Operator in India, Beating Vodafone-Idea's 320 Million Base
  7. Marcus Hutchins, WannaCry 'Hero', Freed After Guilty Plea Over Banking Malware
  8. Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant Launched to Ease Recharge Process for Subscribers
  9. Apple Admits a Small Portion of Siri Recordings Are Heard by Humans
  10. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India via Vivo E-Store, Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.