Black Shark 2 Pro has just gone on sale in China in two different variants with 12GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. However, a TENAA listing suggests that Black Shark is preparing some new variants of its gaming phone as well. The listing highlights the Black Shark 2 Pro with model number DLT-A0. To recall, the Black Shark 2 Pro was launched in China earlier this week as the upgrade to the Black Shark 2. The new handset comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and includes DC Dimming 2.0 as well as Liquid Cooling 3.0+ technologies.

The TENAA listing shows that the Black Shark 2 Pro carrying model DLT-A0 has new 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. These are lower in capacity over the original 12GB RAM option.

Also, the listing on the TENAA site reveals that alongside 128GB and 256GB storage options, the Black Shark 2 Pro has a new 512GB storage version in the works.

The new Black Shark 2 Pro variants aren't likely to be unveiled anytime soon as Black Shark has just started selling its two initial models in China. However, the addition of the new offerings could help the company attract more customers as specifically the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are expected to be cheaper than the existing options. The new variants are also expected to arrive in markets such as India where the Black Shark 2 Pro is yet to be launched.

To recall, the Black Shark 2 Pro debuted in China with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option of the latest Black Shark phone, however, carries a price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Black Shark 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Black Shark 2 Pro features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TrueView Display with an AMOLED panel under the hood that has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 430ppi of pixel density and 240Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB of RAM. It has UFS 3.0 storage options.

In terms of optics, the Black Shark 2 Pro has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup supports 2x optical zoom. Further, a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor is available at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Besides, the Black Shark 2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging tech.