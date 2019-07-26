Technology News
Black Shark 2 Pro Live Image Leaked, AnTuTu Listing Tips Key Specifications

Black Shark 2 Pro is listed on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and runs on Android Pie.

Updated: 26 July 2019 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Black Shark 2 Pro is all set to launch on July 30

Highlights
  • Black Shark 2 Pro scored 405,598 points on AnTuTu
  • It is listed to sport a Full-HD+ display, 12GB RAM
  • Live image suggests more glass than Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 Pro is all set to launch on July 30, and running up to the launch, an alleged live image of the phone has cropped up online giving us a few design details. The phone has also been spotted on AnTuTu revealing key specifications. This comes just a few days after it was spotted on Geekbench. According to AnTuTu, the Black Shark 2 Pro will be powered by the latest and the greatest Snapdragon 855+ SoC. This first phone to be powered by this newly launched SoC is the Asus ROG Phone 2.

The Black Shark 2 Pro live image has now leaked courtesy Slashleaks, and it shows the phone's back panel. From the image, we can deduce that the Black Shark 2 Pro should be very similar to the Black Shark 2. The only noticeable difference is the green-coloured LED strips housed at the back panel, and the Pro variant also seems to have more glass than the vanilla option.

Coming to the AnTuTu listing, the Black Shark 2 Pro is tipped to run on Android Pie, sport a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB RAM, and offer 128GB of internal storage. In AnTuTu tests, the Black Shark 2 Pro scored 405,598 points, while the Black Shark 2 scored 375,592 points.

On Geekbench, the Black Shark 2 Pro scored 3,632 in single-core and 11,304 in Geekbench multi-core tests. The listing also indicates that it will pack 12GB of RAM and will run Android Pie. Separately, Black Shark has also confirmed that the company is currently working on a 5G-ready phone.

