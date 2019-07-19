Black Shark 2 Pro is all set to launch on July 30. The company made this announcement on its social media channels, revealed that the phone will be unveiled at an event in China. The teaser poster share by the company reveals little else, however given a previous teaser, the new Black Shark 2 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor that was unveiled a few days ago. The Black Shark 2 Pro will be a step above the Black Shark 2 that was launched in March this year. It was made available in India in May, and is currently on sale on Flipkart.

The company took to Weibo to announce that the new Black Shark 2 Pro will be launched on July 30 in China. The poster reveals that the event will begin at 2pm local time, and apart from that it lets out little else. Black Shark's Weibo page has also reposted Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus announcement, hinting that the Black Shark 2 Pro may be powered by the newly launched SoC.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus earlier this week, and it is claimed to offer better graphics performance and a slight edge in core computing prowess than the Snapdragon 855. The new chipset is clocked at a slightly higher speed, and the GPU has received a 15 percent performance boost as well. The first phone to come equipped with the Snapdragon 855 Plus platform is the Asus ROG Phone 2, which is set to go official on July 23.

Black Shark 2 Pro may presumably see other upgrades in specifications as well, and details regarding that should be unveiled at the event on July 30. The vanilla Black Shark 2 specifications includes the Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology to increase heat dissipation, and a touch response rate of 240Hz. Its price in India has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while its top-of-the-line with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 49,999. The phone is offered in Shadow Black and Frozen Silver colour options via Flipkart.

There is no word on if the Black Shark 2 Pro will be launched in markets outside of China or not.