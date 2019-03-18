Black Shark 2 – the next gaming-centric smartphone from the eponymous Xiaomi-backed company – is all set to launch in China today. Ahead of the smartphone's official announcement, the official render of the upcoming smartphone has been shared by the company's CEO Peter Wu, giving us a glimpse of the device from the front. The Black Shark 2 official render shows a notch-less design with uniform bezels at the top and the bottom with rounded corners. A controller placed beside the Black Shark 2 in the official render indicates that the company might also launch a new controller with a circular touchpad.

The Black Shark 2 has already been confirmed to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and has also been spotted twice on benchmarking platforms. But so far, the upcoming smartphone's design had been shrouded in mystery. However, the official Black Shark 2 render - which has been shared by Peter Wu, CEO of Xiaomi-backed Black Shark - suggests that the upcoming smartphone won't be gunning for a notch-less design and will feature bezels alongside the top and bottom edges of the device. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also published a render of the Black Shark 2, but it doesn't reveal any more details about the phone.

The bezels are depicted with rounded corners that are more pronounced than the ones on the first generation Black Shark smartphone. But the most notable change is the absence of a physical home button, which also housed the fingerprint sensor on the original Black Shark. However, it is not known whether the Black Shark 2 will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, or if it will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Black Shark 2 official render also indicates that the Black Shark 2 will flaunt a metallic build. The company's signature green shade running alongside the chamfered metallic edge is here to stay as well on the Black Shark 2, just like its predecessor. A controller with a circular touchpad is also seen lying beside the Black Shark 2 in the image, suggesting that some new gaming accessories are also in the pipeline. Unfortunately, we don't know how the Black Shark 2's rear panel will look like. As for the remaining features, the Black Shark 2 has already been confirmed to come with the Liquid Cool 3.0 technology. A recent visit to Geekbench revealed that the Black Shark might pack 12GB of RAM, however, the smartphone' s AnTuTu listing indicates that a version with 8GB of RAM may also be launched.