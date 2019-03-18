Black Shark 2, the new gaming-centric smartphone by Xiaomi-backed Black Shark, has been formally launched in China. The new phone comes with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphic processing technology. There is also a Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology that is touted to reduce heat dissipation using a large, heat-conducting copper plate that is in direct contact with a liquid-cool pipe assembly. The company claims that the proprietary technology is capable of increasing the heat dissipation by 20 times. The Black Shark 2 packs up to 256GB of onboard storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Also, there is a 240Hz touch response rate that comes along with a touch algorithm optimisation specifically for games. The phone is additionally claimed to offer a touch response time of 43.5 milliseconds.

Black Shark 2 price

The Black Shark 2 price in China has been set at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, while its 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,800). There is also 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,800) and the top-end model with 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,900). The phone will go on sale in Shadow Black and Frozen Silver colour options.

The pre-orders for the Black Shark 2 will begin at 10pm CST (7.30pm IST) today through the official Black Shark website, TMall, and JD.com.

Black Shark 2 specifications, features

As a successor to last year's Black Shark, the Black Shark 2 comes with a list of new technologies. There is the Liquid Cool 3.0 for enhanced heat dissipation, TrueView Display to deliver uplifted imaging, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming to take your gaming experience to next level. The smartphone also comes with a Magic Press pressure-sensing technology that works similar to Apple's 3D touch and enables customisation of pressure sensitivity on the display to offer enhanced control.

The Black Shark 2 also packs a new touch algorithm that is designed to reduce the touch response time on the display to as low as 43.5 milliseconds. Further, Black Shark has provided stereo audio along with artificial intelligence (AI)-based noise reduction and anti-howling sound experience. The phone also comes with an X-shaped antenna design layout as well as dual-frequency GPS.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi of pixel density. The display panel has 108.9-percent DCI P3 colour gamut and a contrast ratio of 60,000:1. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

Black Shark has provided a dual rear camera setup on the new model with a 48-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/1.75 lens. There is also a 12-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup supports 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Black Shark 2 has 128GB and 256GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also has an accelerometer, ambient light, in-display fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, and magnetometer. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 163.61x75.01x8.77mm.