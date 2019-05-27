Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India Launch to Begin Soon: Live Updates

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 launch in India is set to take place today. Black Shark 2 is a gaming focused smartphone from Xiaomi and its India launch time is 1pm IST on May 27. We expect to hear all details about the smartphone during the Xiaomi event today, which includes Black Shark 2 price in India. The phone is expected to ship with flagship-grade specs and that's why we expect Black Shark 2 price in India to be on the higher side. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has already launched in China so we have a rough idea about its specifications, but the phone could ship with different specs in India.

Here's how to watch the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 launch in India.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 specifications

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 China launch has given us some clues about what to expect from the smartphone in India. In China, Black Shark 2 specifications appear to be something like this: Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Here are all the details from Xiaomi Black Shark 2 China launch. The Black Shark 2 smartphone was launched in four variants in China — 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

In China, the Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, with up to 2x optical zoom. There's a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the Black Shark 2. The smartphone's onboard storage uses the UFS2.1 storage standard, which is slower than the UFS 3.0 used on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Additionally, the smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port for charging, and two nano-SIM slots.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price in India

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price in India is yet to be revealed, but in China the smartphone has been priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB/ 128GB model, going up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB/ 128GB model, CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,800) for the 8GB/ 256GB model, and finally, CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB/ 256GB model.

