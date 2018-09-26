Black Shark debuted as the first gaming smartphone from Xiaomi-backed Black Shark back in April. But just months after the arrival of its first generation, the Chinese company has apparently started preparing its successor that could launch as the Black Shark 2. The new offering has received a TENAA certification with model number AWM-0. This is notably the same model that was assigned to the original Black Shark smartphone. However, there are certain design-level changes on the new model. The dual rear camera setup that was horizontally-aligned on the original model is now appeared to be vertically aligned. Similarly, the fingerprint sensor that was sitting on the front panel of the first-generation Black Shark has now been moved to the back of the Black Shark 2. The original Black Shark arrived in China with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,700). The Black Shark 2 is likely to carry a similar price tag for its base variant.

As per the TENAA listing, as reported on SlashLeaks, the Black Shark 2 has a 5.99-inch display that could come with an FHD+ resolution - identical to the original model. The listing also highlights the presence of a 4,000mAh battery, which is the same as the predecessor. Further, the dimensions of the smartphone come at 160x75.26x8.7mm. These show that the new model is slightly thinner and compact in size than its previous generation that 9.25mm of thickness and 161.62mm of height. However, the width of the original model was almost the same as its new generation with 75.4mm of measurement.

SlashLeaks has also provided a total of four images of the new Black Shark smartphone sourced from TENAA. While the side view of the new model looks similar to its predecessor, its back view shows some notable differences in the form of a vertically-placed dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. Since the fingerprint sensor is now at the back, the front view of the new model looks quite plain. Furthermore, the Black Shark branding along with the S-shaped logo can be seen on the back.

The source at SlashLeaks wasn't able to provide any further details about the Black Shark 2. Similarly, the link to the TENAA listing on the SlashLeaks page was showing a "no record" page at the time of filing this story.

If we look at the hardware of the original Black Shark smartphone, its successor is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could also have a dedicated liquid cooling technology to offer out-of-the-box thermal management for an enhanced gaming experience.

Details about the price and availability of the Black Shark 2 are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, considering the listing on TENAA, some more information about the developing model is likely to emerge in the coming future.