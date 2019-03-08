Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone to Launch on March 18, Spotted on AnTuTu With Snapdragon 855 SoC

Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone to Launch on March 18, Spotted on AnTuTu With Snapdragon 855 SoC

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone to Launch on March 18, Spotted on AnTuTu With Snapdragon 855 SoC

The Black Shark 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights

  • The Black Shark 2 will come in two storage variants
  • It has been confirmed to feature Liquid Cool 3.0 technology
  • The smartphone was spotted running Android 9 Pie

Xiaomi's Black Shark subsidiary recently teased that the company's next gaming smartphone - the Black Shark 2 – will feature an advanced thermal management system dubbed Liquid Cool 3.0 technology. The company has now officially revealed the Black Shark 2's launch date. As per a poster shared on Weibo, the Black Shark 2 will be launched on March 18 in China. Moreover, the smartphone has now been spotted on AnTuTu, packing the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and Android 9 Pie operating system.

The teaser poster shared by the company mentions the name “Black Shark 2” at the top and the March 18 launch date beneath it. There has been no official revelation from the company regarding the Black Shark 2's hardware specifications or features, except the fact that it will come with the Liquid Cool 3.0 technology for heat management.

The Black Shark 2, which has been making rounds of the rumour mill under the name “Black Shark Skywalker”, has now been spotted on AnTuTu under the same moniker. The Black Shark 2 allegedly posted an impressive score of 359,973 points. The visit to the benchmarking platform also revealed some of its key specifications, such as the Snapdragon 855 SoC ticking at its heart, paired with the Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. On the software side, the Black Shark 2 was spotted running Android 9 Pie.

To generate hype around the upcoming gaming smartphone, Black Shark has set up an experience zone in Shanghai where fans can get a taste of what the company has in the bag for its next gaming smartphone. A video depicting the same was recently posted on Twitter. Xiaomi Product Director, Wang Teng Thomas, recently shared an account of his experience with the Black Shark 2 and described the upcoming smartphone as “very cool” and “too fast” in a Weibo post.

The Black Shark was also recently spotted on Geekbench packing 12GB of RAM and drawing power from the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Reports making rounds of the rumour mill indicate that the Black Shark 2 will come in two variants packing 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Shark, Black Shark 2, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Ant Audio Launches New Earphones, Headphones, Wireless Speakers in India
Leila Release Date – Dystopian Netflix Series From India Will Premiere in June 2019
Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone to Launch on March 18, Spotted on AnTuTu With Snapdragon 855 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  3. Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 18 in China
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  6. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  8. Alleged Live Image of Vivo X27 Surfaces Online
  9. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  10. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.