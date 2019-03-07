Black Shark 2, the next gaming phone by Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark, has been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmark portal shows the new Black Shark model through multiple listings. These listings suggest the presence of 12GB RAM on the Black Shark 2. The new development comes just days after Black Shark teased a Liquid Cool 3.0 technology on the upcoming model. Notably, the Black Shark 2 had initially appeared on Geekbench earlier this year with codename 'Skywalker'. That listing had highlighted the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

As per the fresh listings on the Geekbench website, the new Black Shark model has 12GB of RAM. The listings show the "Black Shark AAA" as a placeholder, though they don't explicitly confirm whether the phone in question is Black Shark 2.

A listing on the Geekbench database back in January showed a model with codename Black Shark Skywalker. It was believed to be the prototype of the Black Shark 2 and spotted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie.

Considering the past listing and the latest development on the Geekbench website, the Black Shark 2 is likely to come with at least two RAM options. Black Shark CEO Peter Wu through a teaser video posted on Weibo earlier this week also revealed that the new gaming phone will come with a Liquid Cool 3.0 technology.

Xiaomi launched the original Black Shark phone in China back in April last year. A refreshed model dubbed the Black Shark Helo also arrived in the Chinese market last year with up to 10GB of RAM option. Moreover, Xiaomi's Black Shark has entered the Indian market and will be establishing a local office in Bengaluru.