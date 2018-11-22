Black Friday Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro and Other Xiaomi Products: What to Expect

Xiaomi India has just launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 (4GB, 64GB) and Rs. 14,999 (6GB, 64GB) but in case you're looking to grab one at a discount, Xiaomi India will be running a Black Friday promotional sale tomorrow. You'll be able to buy the Redmi Note 6 Pro at prices starting from Rs. 12,499 (4GB, 64GB). However, the offer is limited only for tomorrow, Black Friday 2018. Xiaomi India chief Manu Jain teased there will be Black Friday offers on other Xiaomi products as well, though details of them are yet to be revealed.

While launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi revealed a limited-period 'Black Friday' offer on the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Both variants of the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available with a discount worth Rs. 1,000. Xiaomi India has also teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer an additional discount worth Rs. 500 on using the bank's cards. This will further bring down the effective price of the Redmi Note 6 Pro to Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 6 Pro goes on sale via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home at 12pm on Friday.

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi India will also be running its own Black Friday sale to offer discounts on other products. Although the company hasn't revealed any specific details yet, a bunch of its products will be available at discounted prices. Xiaomi India revealed that it will reveal the deals at 12pm tomorrow as a part of its Black Friday sale.

In case you're looking to grab Xiaomi products at a discount, tomorrow might be a good time, especially in case you missed out Xiaomi's previous festive season sales. While the Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale in India on Flipkart on Friday the company's Black Friday deals are likely to be available on Xiaomi's own online store. Xiaomi's products on other online marketplaces are expected to carry similar discounts tomorrow as well.