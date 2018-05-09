Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Some Apple Devices Hit by 'Black Dot' Bug Affecting iOS 11.3, iOS 11.4 Beta: Report

 
, 09 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Some Apple Devices Hit by 'Black Dot' Bug Affecting iOS 11.3, iOS 11.4 Beta: Report

Photo Credit: EverythingApplePro/ YouTube

Highlights

  • The 'black dot' bug is now affecting various iOS devices
  • It previously emerged on Android via WhatsApp
  • A video previews its existence on iPhone X

After a similar bug hit WhatsApp for Android users earlier this week, a 'black dot' bug has now been spotted on iOS, affecting both iPad and iPhone devices. The bug reportedly affects devices running iOS 11.3 and the current iOS 11.4 beta version. A video shows its existence on the iPhone X. Last year, iOS came in the headlines for a similar bug that triggered with a three symbol rainbow message.

As detailed by YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, the 'black dot' bug comes into action after an iOS user receives an ominous black dot message. Receiving one slows down the device, and with a large number of the same message received, it completely locks down the hardware, the YouTube channel claimed. Users need to force-quit the Messages app on their devices and then open a New Message screen through a quick action by long-pressing the Messages app. Users will then be able to delete the conversation thread including the black dot message. Users could also go to another iCloud synced device, and delete the message from there, 9to5Mac notes.

It appears that the prime cause of the 'black dot' bug is the number of Unicode characters that are hidden within the strings that majorly impact the text processing engine and eventually freeze or crash the device. It is also expected that the bug could affect devices running macOS, watchOS, and tvOS in addition to some iOS devices. Having said that, we weren't able to replicate the bug at any of our iOS devices.

Apple is likely to release a fix shortly. Meanwhile, you could overcome the issue by avoid opening a message containing the infamous black dot character.

Notably, Apple has a history of confronting text-based bugs on its platforms. The company in the past saw an issue with Telugu characters that it fixed via iOS 11.2.6, watchOS 4.2.3, tvOS 11.2.6, and macOS 10.3.3 Supplement Update versions. Similarly, a three symbol rainbow message also emerged in January last year that was crashing several iPhone models running iOS 8 and above.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Dot bug, Black Dot, iOS, Apple
Microsoft Announces Exciting New Sets, Timeline Features for Windows 10
Xiaomi Phones Are Showing Inappropriate Ads, but the Company Says It Isn't Responsible
Some Apple Devices Hit by 'Black Dot' Bug Affecting iOS 11.3, iOS 11.4 Beta: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Redmi S2 the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone', Xiaomi Says
  2. BSNL Offers Unlimited Voice Calls at Rs. 39, Revamps Broadband Plans
  3. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Price in India, Release Date Revealed
  4. Watch: Google 'mmm' Assistant Makes an Actual Call to Book an Appointment
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Amazon Summer Sale Announced to Take on Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  7. How to Install Android P on Google Pixel Devices, Nokia 7 Plus Right Now
  8. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  9. Flipkart-Walmart Deal Explained in 10 Points
  10. Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.