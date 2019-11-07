Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Microsoft Co Founder Bill Gates Blames Antitrust Case for Windows Mobile Losing to Android

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Blames Antitrust Case for Windows Mobile Losing to Android

Bill Gates also revealed that Microsoft missed the opportunity to launch a Windows Mobile-based Motorola smartphone.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 14:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Blames Antitrust Case for Windows Mobile Losing to Android

Photo Credit: Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times/AFP

Bill Gates said, "If it hadn't been for the antitrust case... we were so close"

Highlights
  • Bill Gates passed his comments while speaking at a conference in the US
  • Microsoft back in late 2010 switched to Windows Phone from Windows Mobile
  • Motorola had helped Google gain success with Android initially

Bill Gates in his latest public appearance has asserted that Windows Mobile would have surpassed Google's Android and dominated the mobile operating system market if Microsoft hadn't been caught in an antitrust investigation with the US Justice Department. Gates, 64, stated his view while speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Conference in New York City on Wednesday. Microsoft back in late 2010 switched to Windows Phone from Windows Mobile to take on Android. However, the Redmond company faced stiff competition from Google's operating system due to massive lack of support from app developers and manufacturers.

"There's no doubt that the antitrust lawsuit was bad for Microsoft, and we would have been more focussed on creating the phone operating system and so instead of using Android today you would be using Windows Mobile," claimed Gates, the principal co-founder of Microsoft, while speaking at the DealBook Conference. "If it hadn't been for the antitrust case... we were so close."

Gates' remarkable comments underline the adverse affect of antitrust lawsuits that technology companies often face nowadays. Also, this isn't the first time the philanthropist has expressed his disappointment towards the failure of Microsoft in the mobile operating system world -- despite the fact that the company dominates the desktop operating system market with its Windows platform.

Gates at an event hosted by early-stage venture capital firm Village Global earlier this year had communicated his sorrow for losing to Android. He had also acknowledged that the loss was $400 billion (roughly Rs. 28,27,800 crores).

Alongside blaming the antitrust case, Gates in his on-stage conversation with New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin divulged that Microsoft missed the opportunity to bring a Motorola phone with Windows Mobile.

"We were just three months too late on a release Motorola would have used on a phone, so yes it's a winner takes all game," highlighted Gates. "Now, nobody here has ever heard of Windows Mobile, but oh well. That's a few hundred billion here or there."

Gates didn't specify the model name of the Motorola handset he's referring to in the conversation. However, it could be a handset in Motorola's Droid series that had pushed Android success initially and made the game tougher for Windows Mobile.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bill Gates, Microsoft, Windows Mobile, Android
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Tesla to Unveil Electric Pickup 'Cybertruck' on November 21: Musk
Apple's New Privacy Website Is Easier to Read but Policies Unchanged
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Blames Antitrust Case for Windows Mobile Losing to Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  4. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  5. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  6. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price and Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Update Might Bring a New Character Called Sara
  10. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Map Called 'The Ruins'
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's New Privacy Website Is Easier to Read but Policies Unchanged
  2. Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Blames Antitrust Case for Windows Mobile Losing to Android
  3. Tesla to Unveil Electric Pickup 'Cybertruck' on November 21: Musk
  4. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.5 Update With Bug Fixes, October Patch; OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get Open Beta 5 Update
  5. Huawei Nova 6 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked Online; Nova 5i 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA
  6. Twitter Rolling Out ‘Topics’, a Feature That Lets You Follow Your Interests
  7. Uber to Allow Passengers Record Rides in Effort to Curb Crime in Brazil, Mexico
  8. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked; Five 5G Vivo Phones Expected in 2020
  9. One Mic Stand Trailer: Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu Try Their Hand at Stand-Up Comedy in New Amazon Series
  10. Huawei Y9s Said to Be Global Variant of Honor 9X, Launch Soon With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.