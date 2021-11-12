Technology News
  Jio, MediaTek Launch 'Gaming Masters 2.0' BGMI Tournament: How to Register and All Details Here

Jio, MediaTek Launch ‘Gaming Masters 2.0’ BGMI Tournament: How to Register and All Details Here

Gaming Masters 2.0 tournament has a prize pool of Rs. 12.5 lakh

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 November 2021 19:11 IST
Jio, MediaTek Launch ‘Gaming Masters 2.0’ BGMI Tournament: How to Register and All Details Here

Jio will also stream matches on various platforms

Highlights
  • Gaming Masters 2.0 is a three-month long event
  • The qualifying rounds will start from November 23
  • The event will conclude on January 10

Jio and MediaTek have launched ‘Gaming Masters 2.0', the second edition of their e-sports tournament that will feature the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The game is published by South Korean company Krafton, and developed by PUBG Studios. The e-sports tournament will have a prize pool of Rs. 12.5 lakhs, and those who are interested in participating can register now. The debut season featured Garena Free Fire and as per the communication sent to us, it attracted over 14,000 team registrations.

How to register for ‘Gaming Masters 2.0'

Registrations for the ‘Gaming Masters 2.0' have begun and interested people can register on https://play.jiogames.com. Both Jio and non-Jio users are eligible to participate, and there is no participation fee.

As per the details available on the official platform, the ‘Gaming Masters 2.0' tournament will be a three-month long event. It will kick off on November 23 and conclude on January 10. Qualifier 1 will start from November 23 and will go on till November 27. Similarly, Qualifier 2 will be held from November 30 to December 4, Qualifier 3 starts from December 7 till December 11, and Qualifier 4 will be held from December 14 till December 18. Post qualifiers, the ‘road to finale' will begin on December 21.

For those who wish to watch the tournament, Jio will also stream matches on JioGames Watch, JioTV HD Esports Channel, Facebook, and JioGames YouTube Channel.

Recently, BGMI developer Krafton announced that the players in India will be able to qualify for the e-sports medal events in the Asian Games 2022 that are scheduled to take place from September 10 to September 25 in Hangzhou, China. The event will also see players compete in other games such as League of Legends, Arena of Valor, EA Sports FIFA, DOTA 2, Hearthstone, Street Fighter V, and Dream Three Kingdoms 2.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Gaming Masters 2.0, Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, Jio, MediaTek
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology.
Toshiba Plans to Split Into Three Firms, Rejects Calls to Go Private
Jio, MediaTek Launch ‘Gaming Masters 2.0’ BGMI Tournament: How to Register and All Details Here
