Flipkart Reveals Its Best Selling Mobiles and Phone Brands of 2018

2018 has been a remarkable year as far as smartphones are concerned. We saw some interesting trends this year as brands continued with their attempts to dazzle their prospective customers. But at the end of the day, it all comes down to which phones the consumers are actually buying.

Considering its significant presence in the online smartphone retail market in India, We asked Flipkart about its bestselling phones, both overall and during their online festive season sales this year.

Flipkart's best selling phones of 2018

According to Flipkart, Xiaomi continues to be the top-selling smartphone brand in the smartphone country. But this year a number of new smartphone brands hit the 1 million sales milestone on Flipkart's platform. Realme, Honor, and Asus, all shipped over 1 million smartphone units on Flipkart in 2018.

In terms of individual smartphones, the Realme 2 (Review) sold over 2 million units this year while Asus' popular ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review) hit the 1 million sales mark this year, according to Flipkart. In terms of popularity, the Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review), Redmi 5A (Review), and the Honor 9 Lite (Review) topped the charts.

Flipkart claims it has an 'absolute dominance' over the mid-range smartphone segment. This year, the bestselling phones in this segment include Realme 2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and the Honor 9 Lite.

The Walmart-owned company says it had the largest selection of budget smartphones this year on its marketplace. The bestselling affordable smartphones included Xiaomi's Redmi 5A, Redmi 6 (Review), and the Realme C1 (Review).

Best selling phones of 2018 during festive sales

This year we also saw all major online marketplaces running a number of promotional sales. Flipkart says Xiaomi and Realme were the bestselling smartphone brands during festive season sales this year. That's not surprising, considering India is a price-sensitive market and hardly anyone can resist deals and offers on affordable smartphones.

The bestselling phones on Flipkart during these festive season sales were Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme 2, Redmi 6, Realme 2 Pro (Review), and the Redmi 5A.

Other trends of 2018

Apart from major cities, customers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities loved purchasing affordable smartphones. The bestselling phones in these cities include the Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, Realme 2, and the Realme C1.

The Indian online smartphone market continues to expand each year. This year, according to Flipkart, around 1.5 million smartphones were bought by new customers. That's around 16 percent of Flipkart's total smartphone sales this year, the company said, putting that figure near the 10 million mark.

With more choices in the budget smartphone segment and affordable 4G LTE data packs, more consumers in India are expected to buy or upgrade to a new smartphone every year.