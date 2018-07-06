NDTV Gadgets360.com

Belkin Pocket Power 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh Power Banks Launched in India

 
, 06 July 2018
Belkin Pocket Power 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh Power Banks Launched in India

Highlights

  • The 5,000mAh power bank has been priced at Rs. 2,599
  • The 10,000mAh unit will retail for Rs. 3,999
  • Both will be available across Amazon.in and Imagine stores

US-based mobile accessories manufacturer Belkin on Friday announced the launch of two new power banks in its Pocket Power accessories range in India that offer fast charging support in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh capacities. Key features of both the power banks include polymer battery technology, a bundled 6-inch Micro-USB cable, 4 LED indicators depicting the battery level, a lightweight plastic casing, and inbuilt safety features. Total output of the 5,000mAh unit is 2.4V while that of the 10,000mAh pack is 3.4V.

Belkin's latest range of Pocket Power power banks in India have received a price tag of Rs. 2,599 for the 5,000mAh variant and Rs. 3,999 for the 10,000mAh model. Both of them will be available for purchase later this summer across Amazon.in and Imagine offline stores in a Black colour variant. The company claims that the 5,000mAh power bank can charge an iPhone 7 up to 5 times and the larger, 10,000mAh unit can charge the phone up to 3 times. The former has a single USB Type-A charging port while the latter has two.

"With the smartphone becoming even more essential in people's lives, not just as a means of communication, but as a camera, music player, navigation system, and Internet-access device, preventing low battery on-the-go is even more important for consumers," said Marco Peters, Vice President, Product Management. "Deep consumer insight studies conducted by our teams allow us to understand what consumers need and encourage us to continue to innovate with new materials and technologies."

Earlier this week, Belkin introduced its first-ever Apple MFi-certified power bank that features a Lightning port for input. Available in a 10,000mAh capacity and at a price of $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,100), the Boost Charge Power Bank 10K comes with two USB-A ports and gives users the ease of carrying only one Lightning cable to charge both iOS devices as well as the power bank.

