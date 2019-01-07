At CES 2019, Belkin has launched a slew of products, including Lightning connector-equipped headphones called Rockstar, new Boost Charge charging cables, Boost Charge USB-C Car Charger + Cable, USB-C Home Charger + Cable, and the Boost Charge Power Bank USB-C + Cable. All of these are being demoed at its CES booth, and the charging cables lineup also includes a USB Type-C to Lightning cable, with Belkin claimed to be first third-party company to offer them.

Belkin Boost Charge Charging Cables

Starting with the charging cables, Belkin has introduced the new USB Type-A to Lightning, USB Type-A to USB Type-C, and USB-C to Lightning cables at CES, expanding its BoostCharge line-up. These cables come in 4ft, 6ft and 10ft in length and have been made available in Black or White colour options. There's a leather strap for better organisation and prevention of tangles, and the cable comes in a new dotted design. It is worth noting that Belkin is claimed to be the first third-party company to offer a USB Type-C to Lightning cable after Apple recently allowed accessory makers to offer them, though they have been available in the market from other brands for nearly two years now. The prices of these cables range from $24.99 to $34.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700 to Rs. 2,400), and they will be available from the company website from Spring 2019.

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C Car Charger, USB-C Home Charger

Coming to car chargers, Belkin has introduced the USB-C Car Charger + Cable and the USB-C Home Charger + Cable at CES 2019. Both the chargers are compatible with all QuickCharge and Power Delivery device up to 27W, and come with 4ft USB-C cables. They are compatible with iPad Pro, MacBook, and iPhone devices, and are priced between $39.99 to $44.99 (roughly Rs. 2,700 to Rs. 31,100). The Belkin car chargers will be available from Spring 2019 as well, from the company website.

Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank USB-C 20K with USB-C Cable

It has also launched a new power bank - the Boost Charge Power Bank USB-C 20K that is a 20,000mAh charger shipped with a USB Type-C cable. The power bank supports most USB Type-C charging devices like the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but it also comes with a 12W USB Type-A port for charging devices that support it. The pricing of the power bank has not been revealed, and it is said to also be available in Spring 2019 via the Belkin website.

Belkin Rockstar headphones

Furthermore, Belkin has also launched the Rockstar headphones. The headphones will come in two variants - one with a Lightning connector and the other one with a USB Type-C connector. The ear tips are said to be water and sweat resistant, and the earphones are MFi certified. The Rockstar headphones with Lightning connector will be made available in summer and the Rockstar headphones with USB Type-C connector will be available sometime later this year. Pricing of both the variants have not been revealed.

