Belkin took centre stage at CES 2020 and announced a slew of new products ranging from charging accessories to power banks, smart speakers, and more. Starting with smart speakers, Belkin has partnered with Devialet, a brand popular for its wide range of audio products, to announce a Google Assistant powered smart speaker that also comes with a wireless charging pad. Moreover, the company has also announced three new GaN wall chargers with up to 68W in power along with two new Boost Charge USB-C power banks and a new 3-in-1 wireless charger. In addition to this, Belkin has also launched a couple of products each under its Wemo and Linksys brands.

The most notable announcement from Belkin has to be the Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless charger, which the company has created in partnership with the audio expert brand, Devialet. The smart speaker offers high-fidelity sound along with the ability to fast charge your phone wirelessly through the provided charging pad up top. It is also powered by the Google Assistant which means you can play music, manage everyday tasks and control smart devices around your house. Belkin's Soundform Elite comes in two colour options — Black and White and is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 21,500). It is currently up for pre-orders in the US with estimated shipping in March 2020.

Moving on, Belkin has launched three new Boost Charge USB-C GaN Wall Chargers. For those who don't know, GaN technology allows for efficient fast charging in smaller, more compact designs than traditional chargers, providing consumers with an improved charging experience. The Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 30W efficiently charges a MacBook Air and has a foldable plug for ease and portability when travelling. Then comes the Belkin USB-C GaN Charger offering 60W in power, which is the smallest of its kind in the Belkin portfolio and is the go-to solution for a MacBook Pro. Lastly, the Belkin USB-C GaN Charger 68W has two USB-C ports which feature Intelligent Power Sharing to sense and direct the most efficient charge to the devices plugged in. It also has a foldable plug that makes it a great solution for travel. The price of these fast chargers range from $34.99 to $59.99, and according to the company, these will be coming to the market by April 2020.

In addition to this, there are two new Boost Charge USB-C Power Banks. First is the 10K version featuring an 18W USB Type-C output with power delivery that is capable of fast charging an iPhone from 0-50 percent in 30 minutes and charges a second device up to 12W using the USB Type-A port. The second one is the 20K version, that has 30W of charging power and provides up to 28 hours of extra battery life for a MacBook. It also can charge a second device up to 12W using the USB Type-A port. It also includes a 2 feet USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable for fast charging the power bank itself. Prices range from $39.99 (roughly Rs. 2,900) to $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000) and these will be coming sometime between March and April 2020.

Talking about the new 3-in-1 wireless charger, this allows the user to wirelessly charge their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. It includes a charging puck for the Apple Watch, a pad for AirPods and a fast wireless charging stand for the iPhone. It is compatible with most phone cases up to 3mm as well as the case for the AirPods Pro and has an LED light that clearly displays charging status. It is priced at $109.99 (roughly Rs. 7,900) and this will be coming in April 2020.

In addition to all these products, Belkin has also launched Boost Charge Dual 10W Wireless Charging Pads, a Boost Charge Wireless Car Charger + Vent Mount, a Boost Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand and Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker. All these products are priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,600) each and the first three will be available starting March 2020, with the last one to be available starting April 2020.

You can get to know about all the latest announcements from Belkin at CES 2020 by clicking on this link.

Lastly, Belkin has also unveiled two new products under its Wemo brand. First is the new Wemo Wi-Fi smart plug which offers wireless control via Wemo app for connected devices with no subscription or hub required. It is priced at $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and will be available from Spring 2020. The next product is the Wemo Smart Stage, which works in tandem with the Home app, and lets the user assign buttons on the Wemo Stage for specific HomeKit scenes. It is priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,600)and will be available in Summer 2020.

Moving on, there are two new Linksys product announcements as well that took place. These are two new Wi-Fi 6 routers — the Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 router (MR9600) which is priced at $399.99 with availability starting from Spring 2020, and the Velop WiFi 6 system (AX4200) which is priced at $299.99 (1-pack) and $499.99 (2-pack). This will be available in Summer 2020. You can read about the complete details for these products right here.