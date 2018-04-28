Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched at Rs. 6,999

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched at Rs. 6,999

 
, 28 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched at Rs. 6,999

US-based mobile accessories manufacturer Belkin has unveiled a new Boost Up wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X with Qi technology. Priced at Rs 6,999, the wireless charger will be available on Amazon India and Apple resellers from April 30, the company said in a statement.

"With the new Boost Up wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, we deliver the best cable-free and convenient charging solution for users," said Steve Malony, General Manager, Vice President, Belkin.

The device is also able to charge at levels up to 7.5W for compatible devices, higher than the standard 5W chargers. Users will not have to remove the plastic cases (up to 3mm thick) they use on their phones in order to use the new Belkin wireless charging pads; however, it is will not work with plastic cases. There's a LED indicator light that turns green when the phone is charging, and is amber in colour when there is a foreign object in between the device and the charging pad or if the handset is not aligned properly. 

Belkin conducted a wireless global consumer insights study earlier this year to understand charging behaviour and purchasing preferences of users while designing the product. The company developed its first products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc -- Apple's first portable computer -- to a printer.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Belkin, Belkin Boost Up, Wireless Charging
Instagram Will Reportedly Get These Five New Features for Stories and Posts
Facebook, Google, Amazon's Fixes for Kids' Tech Seem Like Baby Steps
Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched at Rs. 6,999
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X With iPhone X-Like Notch to Launch on May 16, Nokia N8 Teased
  2. How to Download the Data WhatsApp Has on You
  3. OnePlus 6 Working Unit With Android 8.1 Oreo Spotted in Live Image
  4. Airtel Rs. 219 Recharge With 1.4GB Data Per Day for 28 Days Launched
  5. Redmi S2 Listing Spotted on Certification Site, Mi Pad 4 Specs Leaked Too
  6. Best Earphones Under Rs. 1,000
  7. Everything You Need to Know Before Buying an AC in India
  8. Amazon Echo Speakers, Xbox One X, Sony 49-inch Smart LED TV, And More
  9. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Editions Go on Sale in India
  10. Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 a Redmi Note 5 Pro Killer?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.