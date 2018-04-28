US-based mobile accessories manufacturer Belkin has unveiled a new Boost Up wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X with Qi technology. Priced at Rs 6,999, the wireless charger will be available on Amazon India and Apple resellers from April 30, the company said in a statement.

"With the new Boost Up wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, we deliver the best cable-free and convenient charging solution for users," said Steve Malony, General Manager, Vice President, Belkin.

The device is also able to charge at levels up to 7.5W for compatible devices, higher than the standard 5W chargers. Users will not have to remove the plastic cases (up to 3mm thick) they use on their phones in order to use the new Belkin wireless charging pads; however, it is will not work with plastic cases. There's a LED indicator light that turns green when the phone is charging, and is amber in colour when there is a foreign object in between the device and the charging pad or if the handset is not aligned properly.

Belkin conducted a wireless global consumer insights study earlier this year to understand charging behaviour and purchasing preferences of users while designing the product. The company developed its first products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc -- Apple's first portable computer -- to a printer.