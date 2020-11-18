Belkin has launched two accessories – the Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro wireless charger and the Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger. The Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro wireless charger offers full-surface charging for two Qi-enabled handsets simultaneously. It can offer 10W wireless charging for each phone at the same time. The Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger offer sanitisation as well as wireless charging services. It removes up to 99.99 percent of bacteria with dual UV-C LED lights and charges one phone at 10W.

Belkin Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro wireless charger, Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger price

The Belkin Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro wireless charger is priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and is now available at select retailers worldwide. It is expected to be up for purchase via Belkin.com soon.

Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,900) and can soon be availed via Belkin.com. It is also made available via select retailers worldwide.

Belkin Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro wireless charger features

Belkin Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro wireless charger is essentially an elongated flat pad that allows for two Qi-enabled devices to charge simultaneously. The wireless charger can offer 10W wireless charging for each handset at the same time. The TrueFreedom Pro houses 16 charging coils to provide consistent power. This enables users to not worry about the placement and enable consistent charging anywhere on the pad's greater surface area. The charger offers the ability to wirelessly charge compatible phones and earbuds both at the same time.

Belkin Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro is also compatible with cover cases and is able to charge through most lightweight cases with up to 3mm thickness. The aesthetic of the charging pad includes silver chrome accents and a leather-like finish. There are two LED lights to indicate charging status. Belkin also offers two-years warranty with the product.

The company says that Belkin Boost Charge TrueFreedom Pro optimally charges the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It also optimally charges varied Samsung handsets as well.

Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger features

Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger allows users to sanitise their keys, cards, and phone, while also wireless charging a device. Keeping up with the ongoing pandemic and the sudden increase in sanitisation of everyday products, the new Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger claims to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria with dual UV-C LED lights. Furthermore, users can also wirelessly charge their smartphone on the top of the Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger when it's closed.

Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger can charge one handset at a time

Belkin Boost Charge UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger can charge one handset with up to 10W of power while you sanitise other items. It can work with Qi-enabled phones from multiple manufacturers including Apple and Samsung. Belkin UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger claims to optimally charge the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

To use the sanitiser box, users need to open the lid, place the phone or other items in the box, close the lid, and push the button to sanitise. There is an LED indicator that will turn on when sanitisation starts and will turn off when done. The new integrated UV-C LED lights technology can sanitise without using heat, liquid, or chemicals that could potentially damage your belongings.

