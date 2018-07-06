Belkin Launches 10,000mAh MFi Power Bank With Lightning Input

Belkin has finally launched its first Apple MFi-certified power bank featuring a Lightning port input for charging the battery. There are several power banks that can charge your iPhone or iPad, but there are few options that let you charge via Lightning cable. However, Belkin's Boost Charge Power Bank 10K is the first to have this feature certified by Apple. The new portable charger comes with a Lightning port between two standard USBs, meaning it can be charged up with the same cable that is used for an iPhone or iPad.

Apart from the Lightning port, the rest of the Boost Charge Power Bank 10K appears to be a standard power bank. The device comes with two USB-A ports, so you can charge as many devices at the same time. There is a faster one with 2.4A jack and a slower one with 1A. The battery itself comes with 10000mAh capacity and should be enough to charge an iPhone for a few times. Additionally, there is an LED indicator to check your battery level.

The power bank features an over-charging protection for safety as well as an auto-sleep mode to prevent unnecessary power loss. Notably, it does not support pass-through charging. In terms of dimensions, the device measures 154.45x71.00x17.00mm and weighs 240 grams. The case is made of plastic polymer and comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 10K comes in Black and White colour options and the device has been priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200). The unit is now available for pre-order on the Belkin site. Interestingly, the price is quite high when compared to power banks with similar capacity from rival companies like Anker.

The biggest issue with the Boost Charge Power Bank 10K is that it does not come with USB-C. USB-C power banks have already started coming up in the market with more universal cable and faster charging than the Lightning ports. As of now, Belkin might find it difficult to convince buyers to pay such a high amount when they could go for a USB-C pack. However, for users who want Apple MFI certification and cable consolidation this power bank is the best bet.