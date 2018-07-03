NDTV Gadgets360.com

Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar iPhone Accessory Launched in India at Rs. 4,999

 
, 03 July 2018
Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar iPhone Accessory Launched in India at Rs. 4,999

Highlights

  • Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar was launched in September 2017
  • It is now available in India for Rs. 4,999
  • The iPhone accessory is available on Amazon India

After launching it in the US last September, Apple accessories maker Belkin has finally launched the 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar accessory in India. This accessory has a 3.5mm audio jack and a Lightning port to let you listen to music using your headphones and charge your iPhone at the same time. This Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar accessory looks to fill the void that was created when Apple decided to let go of the 3.5mm audio jack two years ago.

The Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar is compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus devices running on iOS 9 or later. It is priced in India at Rs. 4,999, and is available on Amazon India and at the Imagine store. With this, users now have an option to choose between the Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar or the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar depending on their preferences. The former was launched in India in February last year, and is also priced at Rs. 4,999. The Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar comes with two Lightning ports which essentially allows you to use the Lightning EarPods and the Lightning cable for charging, at the same time.

Coming back to the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter, it also allows for data syncing through the Lightning connector as well as microphone and remote control on the headphone jack (only for MFI certified headsets). The adapter is compatible with headphones, speakers, auxiliary cables, and other devices with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it also supports syncing to transfer music and photos to and from MacBook.

Marco Peters, Vice President of Product Management, Belkin, said in a statement, "We're excited to offer yet another way for iPhone owners to simultaneously charge and listen to audio using the headphones that they know and love. We listened to consumers who wanted a reliable way to use their existing headphones, and we took learnings from last year's Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar to deliver what people asked for and more."

To recall, the US price for the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge RockStar is $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400).

Belkin, Apple
Samsung Galaxy J8
