Belkin, known for its Apple accessories, has rolled out a new wire that could help car music lovers. Ever since the headphone jack was dropped off, the age-old 3.5mm audio jack AUX cable was redundant for new iPhones, and multiple wires and adapters were required to play music from the iPhone in the car for those that either eschewed Bluetooth or didn't have a Bluetooth-capable car infotainment system. For these car music lovers, Belkin has launched its own 3.5mm Audio Cable to Lightning Connector for a single-cable connection in your four wheeler. This wire will eliminate the need to connect multiple wires together to listen to music in your car, and do the job for you effeciently, for the price of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,000).

The three-foot-long 3.5mm Audio Cable With Lightning Connector is priced at $30, while the six-foot-long 3.5mm Audio Cable With Lightning Connector is priced at $35 (roughly Rs. 2,400). The Belkin 3.5 mm Audio Cable With Lightning Connector is compatible with the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. It not only works with car speakers, but is also compatible with home speakers. The three-foot-long variant is available in Black and White colour options, while the six-foot-long variant is only available in Black colour option on the Belkin website.

At CES 2018, Belkin introduced a new lineup of wireless chargers as well, and named the new series as Boost Up Bold. It appears to be an updated version of the company's BoostUp wireless charger, which went on sale in India recently for Rs. 6,999. Belkin said that the wireless chargers support 10W charging, which could be enough for quick charging on Apple, Samsung, and other Qi-enabled devices. These devices have been designed to minimise the amount of electromagnetic noise and to ensure full device functionality. Apart from that, Belkin also unveiled a power bank and power delivery wall charger collection.