NDTV Gadgets360.com

Beijing Said to Shut Down 1,000 Manufacturing Firms By 2020

, 30 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Beijing Said to Shut Down 1,000 Manufacturing Firms By 2020

Central Business District, Beijing

China's capital Beijing will shut around 1,000 manufacturing firms by 2020 as part of a programme aimed at curbing smog and boosting income in neighbouring regions, state media said on Monday.

Beijing will focus on dynamic, high-tech industries and withdraw from "ordinary" manufacturing, the Communist Party paper People's Daily reported, citing a recent policy document published by the Beijing municipal government.

The city has already rejected registration applications from 19,500 firms, and shut down or relocated 2,465 "ordinary" manufacturers, the paper said.

China launched a plan to improve coordination in the smog-prone Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in 2014 amid concerns that competition between the three jurisdictions was wasting resources and creating overcapacity and pollution.

It plans to strip Beijing of manufacturing and heavy industry, as well as relocating universities and some government departments into Hebei's new economic zone of Xiongan.

The government also wants to create an integrated transport network and unify standards in areas such as welfare and education to make Hebei, known for its heavy industry, more attractive for investors.

An official with Hebei province earlier this year said the plan has helped drive average incomes in Hebei up 41 percent since 2013, although they are still only half the level in Beijing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China
Robots Left Unsecured Online May Pose Danger: Study
15-year-old Indian-American boy graduates as engineer, starts PhD in US
Beijing Said to Shut Down 1,000 Manufacturing Firms By 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price Leaked, 2018 S Pen's Design Tipped
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 Launched, Honor 9N in India, and More News This Week
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Design Leaked Through MIUI 10 Software
  4. This Is How the Players are Rated in FIFA 19
  5. Jio Giving Users Free 2GB Data per Day With New Jio Digital Pack
  6. OnePlus 6 Units Running OxygenOS 5.1.8 Plagued With Display Flickering
  7. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Specifications Spotted on Certification Site
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 August 1 Launch Tipped, Tab A2 XL Specs Leaked
  9. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale for First Time Today
  10. Oppo F9 Teaser Reveals Smaller Display Notch Than Oppo F7
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.