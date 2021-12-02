iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has kickstarted with the 'The Grind' tournament. The Grind is a mini tournament that will see 32 teams compete for two weeks in the In-Game Qualifiers before the teams advance to the main event. The League stage 'Grind Week', will commence from December 2 and will run till December 10. The final showdown will take place on December 11 and 12. Game developer Krafton says that The Grind has teams that participate on invitation. The main iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 tournament will begin on December 16.

As per a press release, The Grind will feature 32 teams that are divided into four groups, and they battle to qualify for the crown. This tournament is scheduled in a round robin format allowing each team to compete with all other teams in their group. Only 16 teams will be qualified for the next round who will again compete in a series of 10 matches. The team that will top the leaderboard will be crowned the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS 2021) The Grind champion. Krafton will run in-game qualifiers alongside The Grind as part of the iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

The iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 is only available to residents of India. Krafton has announced a prize pool of Rs. 1,00,00,000 for this inaugural series. The winner will be awarded Rs. 50,00,000, first runner-up will get Rs. 25,00,000 and the second runner-up will get Rs. 10,00,000. The developers say that the tournament received a total registration of 664,211 players including 101,571 4-member squads. The tournament will be streamed live on Battlegrounds Mobile India official channel, Esports channel and iQoo Esports official YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, game developer Krafton announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India players in India will be able to qualify for the e-sports medal events in the Asian Games 2022 that will run from September 10 to September 25 in Hangzhou, China.