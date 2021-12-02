Technology News
loading

iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Kickstarts With 'The Grind' Mini Tournament

‘The Grind’ will see 32 teams compete in the In-Game Qualifiers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 December 2021 14:28 IST
iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Kickstarts With 'The Grind' Mini Tournament

Photo Credit: Krafton

Krafton is running in-game qualifiers alongside ‘The Grind’

Highlights
  • iQoo BGMI Series 2021 has Rs. 1,00,00,000 prize pool
  • The main tournament will start from December 16
  • The tournament will live stream on various platforms

iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has kickstarted with the 'The Grind' tournament. The Grind is a mini tournament that will see 32 teams compete for two weeks in the In-Game Qualifiers before the teams advance to the main event. The League stage 'Grind Week', will commence from December 2 and will run till December 10. The final showdown will take place on December 11 and 12. Game developer Krafton says that The Grind has teams that participate on invitation. The main iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 tournament will begin on December 16.

As per a press release, The Grind will feature 32 teams that are divided into four groups, and they battle to qualify for the crown. This tournament is scheduled in a round robin format allowing each team to compete with all other teams in their group. Only 16 teams will be qualified for the next round who will again compete in a series of 10 matches. The team that will top the leaderboard will be crowned the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS 2021) The Grind champion. Krafton will run in-game qualifiers alongside The Grind as part of the iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

The iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 is only available to residents of India. Krafton has announced a prize pool of Rs. 1,00,00,000 for this inaugural series. The winner will be awarded Rs. 50,00,000, first runner-up will get Rs. 25,00,000 and the second runner-up will get Rs. 10,00,000. The developers say that the tournament received a total registration of 664,211 players including 101,571 4-member squads. The tournament will be streamed live on Battlegrounds Mobile India official channel, Esports channel and iQoo Esports official YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, game developer Krafton announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India players in India will be able to qualify for the e-sports medal events in the Asian Games 2022 that will run from September 10 to September 25 in Hangzhou, China.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, Krafton, BGMI India series 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
YouTube Premium Users Get Listening Controls on Android, iOS: Report
iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Kickstarts With 'The Grind' Mini Tournament
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  3. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  4. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
  5. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  6. Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked via WhatsApp in India: All Details
  7. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  8. Realme Book Slim Review
  9. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit Gets New Real-Time Features Including Live Voting and Comments Count, Typing Indicators, More
  2. Hawkeye Episode 3: Is Maya’s Uncle Wilson Fisk From Daredevil?
  3. iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Kickstarts With 'The Grind' Mini Tournament
  4. YouTube Premium Users Get Listening Controls on Android, iOS: Report
  5. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  6. Volatility Is Colossal: Vladimir Putin Calls for Greater Crypto Monitoring, Regulation
  7. Google Photos for Android Gets New Memories Collections, Fresh Widget
  8. Uber Cab Rides Can Now Be Booked via WhatsApp in India Using Official Chatbot: All Details
  9. Android Auto Update to Bring Smart Replies Feature, Digital Car Key, Always-On Music Button, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s European Prices and Colour Variants Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com