Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Eligible to Compete in Asian Games 2022 E Sports Category: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Eligible to Compete in Asian Games 2022 E-Sports Category: Krafton

Asian Games 2022 will be held from September 10 to September 25 in 2022

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 November 2021 14:45 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Eligible to Compete in Asian Games 2022 E-Sports Category: Krafton

Photo Credit: Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gets PUBG-like updates and modes

Highlights
  • BGMI players can compete in medal events at Asian Games 2022
  • There are seven games other than BGMI in the esports category
  • Krafton says it invested a total of $70 million in India this year

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, players in India will be able to qualify for the e-sports medal events in the Asian Games 2022, developer Krafton has announced. It is one of the games selected for the Asian Games 2022 that will run from September 10 to September 25 in Hangzhou, China. The company says that it has invested a total of $70 million this year in the Indian IT sector, including in an Indian e-sports company called Nodwin Gaming, a game streaming platform Loco, and a web novel platform Pratilipi.

Apart from Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Asian version of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), the players from various regions will be able to compete in other games such as League of Legends, Arena of Valor, EA Sports FIFA, DOTA 2, Hearthstone, Street Fighter V, and Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Krafton says in a blog post. It also said that further details such as the release schedule will be announced at a later date.

BGMI and PUBG are similar games, and the Asian version of the game has allowed players to carry over their progress and data from PUBG Mobile following its ban in India. Krafton is also bringing India-specific updates that are similar to PUBG and rewards in line with Indian festivals.

Recently, BGMI received Payload 2.0 mode, which appears to be a tweaked version of the original Payload 2.0 mode available on PUBG Mobile. In this mode, players can use armoured cars and helicopters equipped with ‘Super Weapons'. The mode also introduces new equipment types including radar, bomb suit, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control terminal. There is also a new Virus Infection mode where players survive against zombies.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, Asian Games 2022, PUBG
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Facebook, Google, Other Social Media Users Could Disable Content Algorithms in New US Proposal

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Eligible to Compete in Asian Games 2022 E-Sports Category: Krafton
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  2. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Can Compete in Asian Games 2022: Krafton
  4. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  5. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Mark New All-Time Highs While Dog Coin Frenzy Cools Off
  9. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Nykaa Surges to Near Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Valuation in Blockbuster Debut
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Eligible to Compete in Asian Games 2022 E-Sports Category: Krafton
  3. Facebook, Google, Other Social Media Users Could Disable Content Algorithms in New US Proposal
  4. Airbnb to Launch Translation Tool as Easing COVID-19 Curbs Lead to More Cross-Border Travel
  5. Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE Debut as Microsoft’s Latest Attempts to Take on Chromebooks
  6. Rivian Electric Vehicle Maker Raises $11.9 Billion in Wall Street Debut
  7. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Successfully Completes 15th Flight on Mars
  8. Fitbit Rolls Out ECG App for Its Charge 5 Fitness Band; Adds Daily Readiness Score, More
  9. Tesla Driver Killed in Fiery Crash After Hitting Trees
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Exynos 2100 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com