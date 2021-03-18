Technology News
loading

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may have “SAKE” codename

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 March 2021 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may be called Asus ZenFone 8 Flip

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Mini sports a 64-megapixel sensor
  • The phone is said to feature a 5.92-inch full-HD+ display
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may be called Asus ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may be launched with a 5.92-inch 120Hz refresh rate display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, as per a report. XDA Developers say in a report that they have found references to three smartphones with codenames “SAKE”, “PICASSO”, and “VODKA” in the kernel source code and firmware of Asus ROG Phone 5 hinting at multiple ZenFone 8 smartphone models. Furthermore, the kernel source code reportedly suggests that these phones will come equipped with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.

Apart from “SAKE”, “PICASSO”, and “VODKA” codenames, the Asus ROG Phone 5 kernel source code also had references to “SAKE_PLUS” and “VODKA_PLUS” codenames, as per the report by XDA Developers. However, there is no clarity on which of these phones belong to the Asus ZenFone 8 series. The phone with codename “SAKE” is said to be the mini variant since it is referred to as a “small phone” in the Asus software. The report also mentions that explicit references to the Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip have been spotted in the latest version of the Asus PixelMaster Camera app, while there's no mention of the ZenFone 8 Mini.

Furthermore, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip had allegedly appeared in a Google support document. It is suggested that the rumoured ZenFone 8 Mini and ZenFone 8 Flip are the same handsets. Previously, it was also claimed that the Asus phone with codename “SAKE” will be the rumored ZenFone 8 Mini.

As far as the specifications are concerned, XDA Developers report says that the alleged ZenFone 8 Mini is said to feature a 5.92-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Reportedly, there is a reference of two image sensors - a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663 sensor - in the code.

The smartphone with codename “PICASSO” is said to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung OLED panel. This particular phone also has similar camera hardware to the ZenFone 7 series in addition to a 24-megapixel image sensor which is defined as the “front” sensor in the kernel. The kernel source code did not mention any key information on the rumored “VODKA” device.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Specifications, Asus ZenFone 8 Series, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, Asus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple, Amazon Buy Into PM Modi’s ‘Self-Reliant India’ Push
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  4. Airtel Beats Jio With 5.89 Million New Wireless Subscribers in January
  5. OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Google’s Wear OS, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  6. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  7. Over 31,000 of You Pre-Ordered Snyder Cut on BookMyShow Stream
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
  9. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut Endings, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Moving Away From Tracking Users via ‘Cookies’ Said to Be Drawing US Antitrust Scrutiny
  2. Itel G3230IE, G4330IE, G4334IE, G5534IE Android TV Models With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. Ambrane Dots 38, NeoBuds 33 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support Launched in India
  4. Oppo Find X3 Pro Update Brings Adaptive Refresh Rate Between 1Hz–120Hz
  5. Epic Games Shares Early Look at Party System, Reveals Plans for Improving Social Experience in Its Store
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Racks Up 31,000 Pre-Orders on BookMyShow Stream
  7. Realme GT Neo to Launch on March 31, Dimensity 1200 SoC Teased
  8. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  9. Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  10. Apple, Amazon Buy Into PM Modi’s ‘Self-Reliant India’ Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com