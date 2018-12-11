Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 were launched in India on Tuesday, at an event in New Delhi. The smartphones both went official in Russia last week, and have some similarities – both bear large displays with notches, both have dual rear camera setups, and both also feature large batteries. While the ZenFone Max Pro M2 (ZB630KL) is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, the ZenFone Max M2 (ZB632KL) is powered by a Snapdragon 632 SoC. Both smartphones also have front LED flash modules, run stock Android 8.1 Oreo (with a promised update to Android 9.0 Pie in January 2019), and feature dedicated microSD card slots. Notably, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 models launched in Russia bear the model numbers ZB631KL and ZB633KL respectively.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 price in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in Blue and Titanium colour variants from December 18, exclusively via Flipkart. Launch offers include no-cost EMIs, and discounted rates for Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection programme (available at Rs. 99).

On the other hand, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Blue and Black colour variants in India from December 20, exclusively via Flipkart. It has similar launch offers.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (ZB630KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6, a peak brightness of 450 nits, and support for a 94 percent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM depending on the variant.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and 1.25-micron pixels) coupled with a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features EIS, 4K video recording support, and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module

There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm, and weighs 175 grams.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max M2 (ZB632KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved glass, and a peak brightness of 430 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3x RAM depending on the variant.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) coupled with a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features 4K video recording support and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max M2 sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module

There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Sensors on board the Asus ZenFone Max M2 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 158.41x76.28x7.7mm, and weighs 160 grams.